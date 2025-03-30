Where to follow Jon’nae Smith from Spring Baking Championship on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Jon’nae Smith appears on season 11 of Spring Baking Championship, a Food Network competition that brings together talented bakers from all over America. The show features 13 contestants and is again hosted by Jesse Palmer and features the judging panel of Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, the Spring Baking Championship contestant was born in Miami on September 21. Jon’nae obtained her bachelor's degree in Business Management and Marketing from the University of West Georgia in 2015. She is also a professionally trained chef and an alumna of Johnson & Wales University '16.

According to the official website, she has worked with companies such as Four Seasons hotels, Walt Disney World, and Loews hotels among others. With over 4,300 followers on Instagram, Jon’nae Smith can be followed on @chef.jaye.

Chef Jon'nae "Jaye" Smith's journey from Atlanta to Spring Baking Championship

The Food Network selected Atlanta-based pastry chef Jon'nae "Jaye" Smith to compete in season 11 of the Spring Baking Championship. This follows the success of Atlanta pastry chef Nickey Boyd, who was a finalist in season 10. In a March 5 interview with Eater, Jon'nae revealed that she grew up watching Food Network shows with her father, who enjoyed cooking.

Her interest in baking began with curiosity. After making a dense cake, Chef Jon'nae was determined to understand what went wrong. Jon'nae recalled being thrilled when she received the call to compete in the Spring Baking Championship. She had a strong reaction to the news, jumping for joy in her living room.

“When I got the call, I remember running out into the living room, and I leaped so high, I could've flown through the roof,” stated Jon'nae.

As mentioned previously, Jon'nae enrolled in Johnson & Wales University's culinary program and after graduating, she worked as a pastry chef in Atlanta at various establishments. Jon'nae gained experience at Canoe under pastry chef Jennifer Paul, at the Loews Hotel, and at the Hill at Serenbe. She also collaborated with executive chef Demetrius Brown on supper clubs at Bread & Butterfly.

Jon'nae began her baking career with internships at the Four Seasons in Atlanta and Disney's Magic Kingdom in 2017. She is also a member of The New South, a group of Black chefs who organize dinners in Atlanta. Jon'nae expressed gratitude for the support she received from her peers. She felt fortunate to have a strong community behind her.

Jon'nae further revealed that she tends to incorporate flavors from the Caribbean and the South, with a particular fondness for mango. Texture plays a significant role in her baking, as she often adds crunchy elements like crumbles, tuiles, cookies, or macarons. Jon'nae also emphasizes the importance of sauces in her baking.

She frequently uses infused chantilly, sometimes with alcohol, to add an extra layer of flavor. Her baked goods often feature dramatic presentations.

"I use a lot of infused chantilly, especially with alcohol. And then drama. I love drama,” stated Spring Baking Championship star Jon'nae Smith.

In the interview, Jon'nae credits her culinary training at Disney for teaching her to work efficiently and accurately when producing large quantities of desserts. Chef Jaye as people call her revealed that she found the time constraints on the show's challenges to be particularly demanding.

Jon'nae recalled that filming the reality show was a little chaotic for her as the contestants had to complete challenges within a short assigned time period. She also noted that the pantry in the reality show lacked some essential ingredients, including a variety of chocolates and high-quality heavy cream. Despite the challenges, Smith appreciated the feedback she received from the judges.

Watch new episodes of Spring Baking Championship season 11 on Food Network on Mondays at 8 pm ET.

