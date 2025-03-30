"What is happening?" — Spring Baking Championship star Raveena reacts to Duff's disguise in the latest sneak peek

On March 29, 2025, Food Network shared a sneak peek for episode 4 of Spring Baking Championship season 11 on Instagram. In the video, Duff Goldman dressed up as Jesse Palmer and mimicked his voice to explain the next challenge. Contestant Raveena looked confused and asked in a confessional what was happening.

Ad

"What is heck? It's super weird because we hear Jesse's voice but it's someone that's like a foot shorter than him. What is happening?" Raveena asked.

Duff, still disguised as Jesse, said that things were not always as they seemed. Just then, the real Jesse Palmer walked in to the surprise of many. Duff then revealed his true identity by removing his wig and makeup and explained that it was an April Fools' prank.

Ad

Trending

"Jesse was right when he said what you see isn't always what it appears to be," stated Duff.

Jesse then introduced the pre-heat challenge, which required the bakers to create eggs made out of chocolate filled with baked goods. The eggs had to look realistic and be decorated for spring as part of the April Fool's theme. The bakers were given two and a half hours to complete the challenge.

Ad

What happened in the last week's episode of Spring Baking Championship?

Ad

Episode 3 of Spring Baking Championship season 11 was released on March 24, 2025. For the pre-heat challenge, the contestants had to make madeleine towers. Each baker was given a specific tea flavor to work with. The winner of this task would receive a gift basket that granted immunity.

Some bakers got matcha, a flavor that judges Duff Goldman and Jesse Palmer considered difficult to master. The madeleine towers turned out average. Most bakers excelled in either visuals or flavor, but few achieved both. Kareem's struggles continued as his tower appeared unstable. However, the judges found his flavors satisfactory.

Ad

Ad

The Spring Baking Championship judges praised Julian's madeleine tower, especially its subtle hibiscus flavor and chocolate work. They also complimented the visual appeal of his creation. Julian won this challenge and earned immunity. This season's immunity came with a twist as it was valid for up to five challenges. Additionally, Julian had to redeem it during the bake, rather than using it as a last resort.

Julian decided not to use his immunity. He recognized that the competitions would become increasingly challenging and wanted to reserve this power for a more critical moment. In the main challenge, the bakers had to create a rainbow cheesecake featuring spring fruits. The cheesecake needed to display an ombre effect inside and out.

Ad

Ad

The Spring Baking Championship contestants had to decide quickly whether to prepare a bake or no-bake cheesecake, as both options carried risks. Julian made a baked peach cheesecake with layered orange hues and a colorful sugar rainbow on top. The judges liked his presentation, but criticized the thin layers for being overbaked.

Corey impressed the judges with his cheesecake's design and flavors, earning his second consecutive Main Heat win. Paul's dessert received mixed feedback, with Kardea Brown disagreeing with its classification as a cheesecake, while Duff and Nancy Fuller praised its creativity. Julian and Stacey landed in the bottom two. The judges decided to eliminate Stacey, allowing Julian to stay in the competition for another week.

Ad

Watch episode 4 of Spring Baking Championship season 11 on Monday nights at 8 pm ET on Food Network. Episodes can be streamed the next day on MAX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback