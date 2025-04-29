Who got eliminated in Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 8? Details explored

Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 8 aired on April 28, 2025, on Food Network. With six bakers left, the competition grew tougher as they faced two key challenges: making butterfly-inspired napoleons and assembling long table-top cakes. The episode ended with Paul Feybesse being eliminated, bringing the show one step closer to the semi-finals.

In the Pre-Heat, the bakers were paired up and given two hours to create butterfly-themed napoleons. This round tested their ability to work together and their pastry-making skills. The Main Heat introduced a new twist—blind tasting—where the judges sampled the cakes without knowing who made them, leaving the bakers to rely only on the quality of their work.

Throughout the episode, the bakers aimed to balance flavour and design to move forward. But not everyone succeeded, and one contestant had to leave, setting the lineup for the upcoming semi-final round.

Paul Feybesse eliminated after challenges in both rounds of Spring Baking Championship

In the Pre-Heat challenge of Spring Baking Championship, the bakers were paired up to make butterfly-inspired napoleons. Paul Feybesse teamed up with Priya Winsor, but they faced several problems. Their blitz pastry was undercooked, leaving raw dough, and their pastry cream had little flavor.

Even though Priya’s chocolate decoration looked nice, it did not really match the challenge. The judges felt their dessert did not meet the standard and put them at risk. In the Main Heat, the bakers had to make table-top cakes designed to look like a continuous path, and they also had to add lemongrass after a mid-round twist.

Paul's cake looked more like a sheet cake instead of the expected table-top design. Since the tasting was blind and he could not explain his idea, the judges found it hard to understand. While they liked the crispy lemongrass base, they thought the blond chocolate and lemongrass flavors did not go well together.

Because of these problems, Paul was eliminated from Spring Baking Championship. His bakes in both rounds did not meet the judges’ expectations, leading to his exit at this important point in the season.

Highlights from the butterfly and table-top cake challenges

In the Pre-Heat challenge, Corey Jamison and Mary Frances Bahun excelled with their Golden Butterfly napoleon. The judges praised their bourbon peach cobbler filling and the accuracy of their butterfly theme. Lisa Clark and Raveena Oberoi presented a visually appealing dessert based on the Purple Empress butterfly.

However, their napoleon had a floppy pastry center, which impacted the overall result in Spring Baking Championship. While the colors and décor represented their butterfly theme, the dessert needed better execution. The Main Heat challenge introduced a blind tasting, a first for the season. Corey’s path-themed cake received positive comments, especially for his use of lemongrass in macerated berries.

Lisa’s tree-themed cake impressed the judges the most. Her frosting incorporated lemongrass successfully, and the texture provided by crunchy elements was highlighted. Lisa won the Main Heat challenge.

Mary Frances and Raveena also secured spots in the semi-finals with their cakes. Mary Frances continued her strong performances at the right time in the competition. Unfortunately, Priya and Paul landed at the bottom. Priya’s cake was dry and unfinished, despite a good pairing of pineapple and lemongrass flavors.

Paul’s cake was more of a sheet cake, missing the table-top requirement. At the end of the episode, Paul was eliminated from the competition. The semi-finals are now set with Lisa, Corey, Mary Frances, and Raveena competing for a spot in the finale.

Watch new episodes of Spring Baking Championship airing every Monday on Food Network.

