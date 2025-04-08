Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 5 recap: Childhood desserts get a spring makeover

Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 5 released on Monday, April 7, 2025. The episode featured childhood dessert modernization and standing clock cake creations on Food Network. Host Jesse Palmer announced an immunity prize during the 90-minute Pre-Heat round, offering protection through three future Main Heat challenges.

Eight bakers competed in the Pre-Heat fountain of youth challenge, transforming childhood treats into professional desserts. Corey won immunity with his modernized grasshopper pie while Kari's bourbon tres leches cake earned praise.

The two-and-a-half-hour Main Heat required bakers to build standing clock cakes with meaningful time selections. Raveena secured the win with a chocolate peanut butter vintage clock as Kareem faced elimination after multiple bottom rankings.

Spring Baking Championship baker Corey wins immunity with grasshopper pie

The Pre-Heat challenge asked bakers to revisit their childhood through desserts. Host Jesse Palmer introduced the task by announcing that they could use the "fountain of youth" for inspiration to recreate their favorite childhood dessert.

He added that they had to "elevate it" with their "grown-up baker sensibility." With 90 minutes on the clock, contestants had to create modern versions of classic childhood treats.

Corey crafted a sophisticated grasshopper pie that caught Spring Baking Championship judge Kardea Brown's attention. His creation featured smooth mint chocolate layers with refined decorative elements. The judges praised his balanced flavors and expert execution.

Kari demonstrated skill with a bourbon tres leches cake enhanced with cinnamon notes. Nancy Fuller highlighted the dessert's mature flavor profile and careful construction.

Multiple contestants produced overly sweet combinations while others failed to achieve proper textures. The challenge results placed Corey at the top with immunity power for three future rounds.

Main Heat challenge

The Main Heat challenge of Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 5 pushed technical limits as bakers tackled standing clock cakes. Jesse Palmer outlined strict requirements for the two-and-a-half-hour challenge.

“You're going to show us a magical hour of a bite through a top forward clock cake. It's also known as a standing cake...I've got lots of clock styles to inspire you, so on my go, head to the pantry and take a time piece,” Jesse told the bakers

Raveena created a winning chocolate peanut butter cake with vintage clock design elements. Her presentation featured detailed embellishments across the clock face. The judges noted the rich flavor combinations in her cake.

Lisa earned recognition for her tree clock concept with a lavender pear filling. Nancy Fuller specifically mentioned the filling's exceptional taste.

Julian opted to use his immunity advantage during the challenge. The Spring Baking Championship season 11 judges later revealed his chocolate cake would have secured advancement without protection.

The technical execution determined the success levels among all participants.

Bottom results

Paul and Kareem landed in the bottom positions during judging. Paul's steampunk-inspired clock faced multiple technical issues. The Spring Baking Championship season 11 contestant’s cake structure contained a piece of cardboard, which the judges did not see during evaluation.

The exterior decorations melted under the studio lights. His sponge texture turned out too soft for proper structural support. The fruit filling contained seeds that needed removal. Paul's overall presentation showed significant decorating flaws.

Kareem's digital clock creation failed to meet design requirements. While his cake included digital numbers, the judges noted it did not effectively represent a digital timepiece. His use of freeze-dried strawberries caused texture problems throughout the cake. The ingredient choice resulted in a tough final product.

Kareem did not anticipate how the freeze-dried components would affect his cake's consistency. The judges determined Kareem's continued placement in the bottom positions warranted elimination.

Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 6 will air on April 14, 2025, on The Food Network.

