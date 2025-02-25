"Because of the emotional toll"— The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer comments on Rose’s self-elimination

During The Bachelor season 29, episode 3, which premiered on February 10, Rose had a conversation with Carolina where she claimed that Grant Ellis told her that he was thinking of her when he was dancing with Carolina during their one-on-one date.

Ad

Grant denied ever saying that when Carolina asked him about the same. He then confronted Rose about her situation and forgave her by the end of the episode by giving her a rose.

However, Rose was still struggling with the drama, and in episode 4, which premiered on February 17, she felt like she couldn't recover her relationship with Grant and left the show, self-eliminating herself before the rose ceremony.

In a February 18 interview with Entertainment Weekly, host Jesse Palmer shared his thoughts on Rose’s self-elimination, speculating that the emotional toll from episode 3’s events may have played a significant role in her decision to leave.

Ad

Trending

Regardless, the host added that he respected her decision to leave after the situation.

"Of course, I don’t want to speak on Rose’s behalf, but it seems she felt affected by the situation from the weeks prior following her conversation with Carolina. I think because of the emotional toll it was taking, Rose chose to go home, and I respect her decision," he said.

Ad

The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer shares his thoughts on the Madrid week

Ad

In The Bachelor season 29, episode 4, Grant and his 10 remaining potential suitors traveled to Madrid for a week filled with romance and adventure. By the end, only seven contestants received a rose, securing their place in the competition.

In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, host Jesse Palmer reflected on the events of the Madrid week as he answered questions about the experience.

Since Madrid is known for its amazing food, and it wasn’t featured in the episode, the interviewer asked Jesse to share his experience with the local cuisine.

Ad

The Bachelor Nation host responded that he celebrated his birthday during that time in Madrid. He added that his wife, Emely Fardo, took him to an "incredible restaurant called Coque," noting that the meal they had was fantastic and the entire experience was "theatrical and immersive" for them. He stated that it was a birthday that he would never forget.

During episode 4's group date, the ladies participated in "batalla del toro," trying to impress Grant by staying the longest on the mechanical bull. While Alexe initially made the highest record, it was soon broken by Zoe, who copied her unique "bull by the horns" technique.

Ad

Ad

Reflecting on the incident, Jesse shared that while Zoe’s technique wasn’t the most original of the day, it ended up being the most effective. He implied that he didn't blame her for copying Alex's technique.

"They say “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” and while Zoe’s technique wasn’t the most original of the day, it certainly ended up being the most effective," he said.

Ad

The Bachelor host reacted to Carolina and Juliana's heated discussion during the episode after Carolina expressed doubts about her connection with Grant, admitting that she barely knew him halfway through the experience.

Jesse noted that the two castmates had a "very mature and level-headed discussion" regarding their own feelings about the situation. He added that while they had opposing views and ultimately didn't agree with each other, he commended the tone of that conversation since these kinds of instances mostly ended badly in the franchise's history.

Ad

The Bachelor season 29 episodes air every Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback