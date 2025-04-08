Who went home in Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 5? Details explored

Kareem Youngblood left Spring Baking Championship season 11 in episode 5 after failing the clock cake challenge with texture and design problems.

Ad

The April 8 episode featured two rounds focused on time-based creations. Corey won immunity in the Pre-Heat with his grasshopper pie transformation. Raveena secured the Main Heat victory through her chocolate peanut butter clock design.

Due to melted decorations and structural issues, Paul landed in the bottom two, alongside Kareem. When leaving, Kareem confessed,

“There's no tears when it's my girl. This experience has already changed my life. I got to become family with people that were strangers to me a few weeks ago.”

Ad

Trending

Seven bakers remain in the competition following this elimination.

Spring Baking Championship baker Kareem exits after clock cake challenge

Ad

In the Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 5 Pre-Heat challenge, bakers received 90 minutes to create modern interpretations of childhood desserts, drawing inspiration from a fountain of youth theme. The task required contestants to transform their favorite childhood treats into elevated versions using professional baking techniques.

Kareem Youngblood chose to modernize German chocolate cake, a childhood favorite. His creation featured whipped mascarpone, but the execution missed the challenge's modernization goal. Judge Kardea Brown noted the concept needed more elevation, while

Ad

Duff Goldman pointed out that while the chocolate cake was accurate to the traditional recipe, the coconut topping had transformed into a fudge-like consistency that didn't meet the challenge requirements.

The main heat's specific requirements demanded that bakers create clock designs that incorporated meaningful time selections while maintaining proper cake structure. Kareem attempted to showcase his skills through a digital clock design concept. His technical approach included using freeze-dried strawberries, significantly impacting the cake's final texture.

Ad

Ad

The finished product displayed multiple technical issues, from the basic construction to the final presentation. His interpretation of a digital timepiece failed to meet the challenge requirements, showing fundamental misunderstandings in both design execution and ingredient application.

In Spring Baking Championship season 11, judges evaluated Paul and Kareem for elimination. Paul's steampunk clock cake had major flaws, including weak structure, a hidden cardboard piece, and temperature-related decoration issues. The sponge texture and fruit seed removal were also inconsistent. Despite these problems, his overall performance kept him in the competition.

Ad

Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 4 marked Kareem's early signs of technical struggles. During the April Fools-themed challenges, Kareem landed in the bottom position alongside Jon'nae. His dessert creation received criticism from judges for excessive sweetness in the deceptive dish round. While he managed to survive elimination when Jon'nae departed, his technical execution issues continued into episode 5.

About Kareem

Ad

As per his official website, Kareem Youngblood developed his baking skills in Crown Heights, where he established The Cupka'ak Bar without formal culinary training. His television career includes competitive appearances on Sugar Rush and Chopped Sweets before joining Spring Baking Championship.

Kareem showcased his love for traditional baking with creations like a German chocolate cake and digital clock design. He exited Spring Baking Championship in episode 5 due to texture and structure challenges. After the show, he launched THE BAKE, a live dessert event with storytelling and a podcast recording, set for May 10, 2025, at NY Cake in NYC.

Ad

Spring Baking Championship season 11 airs on The Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suraj Santlani Suraj is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers reality TV shows. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and has 3 years of previous work experience. Suraj discovered Sportskeeda’s content while writing for a gaming blog in the past and fell in love with it, leading to him eventually joining the organisation.



Suraj was drawn into the world of pop culture after watching MTV's Indian reality TV show Roadies: Real Heroes, along with several other Indian reality shows and their UK & US counterparts. Along with reality TV, Suraj is also a big MMA fan and UFC heavyweight champions Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Connor McGregor are his favorites.



Suraj prioritizes obtaining information from credible sources over relying on third-party outlets to maintain accuracy, credibility, and transparency in his articles. When he's not pounding away the keyboard, Suraj enjoys watching movies and playing video games. He also takes pleasure in always learning new things. Know More