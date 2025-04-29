Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 8 recap: Bakers create butterfly napoleons and table-top cakes in blind tasting

Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 8 aired on April 28, 2025, on Food Network. With only six bakers left and no immunity available, the competition continued to narrow as the contestants faced new challenges to secure a place in the semi-finals.

In this episode, the bakers were asked to create butterfly-inspired napoleons and later design table-top cakes, with a mid-round twist requiring the use of lemongrass. The Pre-Heat focused on teamwork, with the bakers paired up to make butterfly-themed napoleons in two hours.

Meanwhile, the Main Heat introduced a blind tasting for the first time this season, preventing bakers from explaining their creations to the judges. The title highlights the key tasks the contestants took on: creating butterfly napoleons and table-top cakes under new pressures.

Across both challenges, execution issues and flavor choices played major roles in the judging. One baker ultimately left the competition after struggling to meet the expectations in both rounds. The next episode will move into the semi-finals, setting up the final stages of the season.

Corey and Mary Frances lead in butterfly napoleon challenge in Spring Baking Championship

In the Pre-Heat, bakers worked in pairs to create butterfly-inspired napoleons within two hours. Corey and Mary Frances stood out with their Golden Butterfly napoleon. The judges praised their bourbon peach cobbler filling and the accuracy of their butterfly theme. One judge commented that their "blitz puff pastry was perfectly flakey," making it a clear favorite.

Lisa and Raveena also presented a visually appealing dessert based on the Purple Empress butterfly. However, their napoleon had a floppy pastry center, which impacted the overall result in Spring Baking Championship.

Meanwhile, Priya and Paul struggled the most. Their blitz pastry was undercooked, and their pastry cream lacked flavor. Although Priya’s chocolate décor was praised, it was noted that it did not fully connect with the challenge.

By winning the Pre-Heat, Corey and Mary Frances gained the advantage of choosing the Main Heat themes for themselves and the others. They selected their own theme and assigned the rest without appearing to sabotage anyone.

Blind tasting challenges bakers in table-top cake round

The Main Heat challenge in Spring Baking Championship asked the bakers to create a table-top cake, a long design built by combining multiple cakes. Adding to the difficulty, the bakers had to use lemongrass mid-round. For the first time this season, the judges evaluated the cakes without knowing who baked them.

Corey’s path-themed cake received positive comments, especially for his use of lemongrass in macerated berries. The judges appreciated that "the almond cake was outstanding," though the visual concept was less clear without an explanation.

Lisa’s tree-themed cake impressed the judges the most. Her frosting incorporated lemongrass successfully, and the texture provided by crunchy elements was highlighted. A judge said her "trees were quite magical," and the movement across the cake was noted. Lisa won the Main Heat challenge.

Mary Frances and Raveena also secured spots in the semi-finals of Spring Baking Championship. On the other hand, Priya and Paul landed at the bottom. Priya’s cake was dry and unfinished, despite a good pairing of pineapple and lemongrass flavors. Paul’s cake was more of a sheet cake, missing the table-top requirement. One judge pointed out that "the blond chocolate and lemongrass did not work well together."

At the end of the episode, Paul was eliminated from the competition. The semi-finals are now set with Lisa, Corey, Mary Frances, and Raveena competing for a spot in the finale.

New episodes of Spring Baking Championship airs every Monday on Food Network.

