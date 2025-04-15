Who got eliminated in Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 6? Details explored

Spring Baking Championship season 11 returned with a new episode on April 14, 2025. Titled Out with the Old, In with the New, the segment saw the bakers go head-to-head in a challenge that combined two spring flavors: lemon meringue pie and carrot cake. While each participant put their best foot forward to win the round by impressing the judges, Julian could not and was sent packing.

For the main heat round, the contestants were tasked with transforming those renowned spring delicacies into different desserts. Bakers not only had to balance the flavor of the dessert but also perfect the technique required for the specific item. Julian failed to impress the judges and was eliminated from the competition, ending his journey to the winner's title.

Julian had prepared pate a choux for the judges. However, the panelists were disappointed with the underbaked texture of the dish. Consequently, he was sent home.

What led to Julian's elimination from Spring Baking Championship season 11?

The Spring Baking Championship star Julian was pitted against Priya when the least favorite dishes were being deliberated by the judges. Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown, and Nancy Fuller had tasted all the desserts and decided to put Julian and Priya in the bottom two and at risk of being sent home.

Since there was no winning team, the bakers with the least impressive cooks were put on the chopping block. Meanwhile, the winners of each head-to-head battle were safe from elimination. The contestants who won their individual battles were Mary Frances, Raveena, Paul, and Corey. Kardea, Nancy, and Duff declared them winners because their dishes fit the brief of the challenge.

However, Julian and Priya fell short in meeting the expectations of the panelists. Priya had prepared tiramisu for them, but it was deemed a cake. Although the flavors were on point, the judges could not get over the cake-like texture of the tiramisu. Consequently, they put her in the bottom two.

Similarly, Julian's underbaked pate a choux earned him negative reviews from the judges. While certain elements were appreciated, the baker's technical error could not be dismissed. As a result, the judges deliberated and decided to send him packing.

Julian had earned himself the gift of immunity in an earlier episode and could use it to avoid elimination. He had used the pass in the previous segment, which the judges believed was a wrong decision since his performance in that episode would have earned him safety anyway.

Who is Julian from Spring Baking Championship?

Julian is a local pastry chef and the owner of Julian's Patisserie. He runs a second patisserie in Roseville. During the premiere of Spring Baking Championship, Julian said:

"I've done pastry all my life. I'm here on Spring Baking Championship to really prove to myself that I'm one of the elite, one of the top pastry chefs."

Julian started his culinary journey from Folsom, his hometown, and paved his way into the bigger kitchens of Las Vegas, where he collaborated and learned under the mentorship of renowned chefs. He also gathered experience working at resorts, overseeing catering, special events, and restaurant operations.

However, he eventually decided to return to his hometown and pursue his dream of opening his own pastry shop. Before appearing on Spring Baking Championship, Julian had been featured on Holiday Wars and Cake Wars Christmas.

Spring Baking Championship season 11 airs new episodes every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Food Network.

