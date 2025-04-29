Who won the Main Heat challenge in Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 8? Details explored

Episode 8 of Spring Baking Championship season 11 was released on April 28. The competition got even more intense as the 6 remaining players of the season were left without any immunity. Episode 8 of the season had the contestants making butterfly napoleons for the Pre Heat challenge and table top cakes for their Main Heat challenge.

Lisa took the victory home for the main heat challenge after baking a table-top cake, which was better than the others. However, she didn't win any immunity for her win because there were no immunities left. What it ensured, though, was that she wasn't getting eliminated in this episode.

Paul and Priya didn't shine as brightly as their dishes kept them at the bottom. And it was Paul who eventually bit the dust and was sent home.

How Lisa won the Main Heat challenge on Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 8

For the Main Heat challenge on Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 8, the contestants had to make a tabletop cake. The style of this cake was to combine cakes to make a long, table runner cake. There was also a mid-round twist that compelled the players to use lemongrass in their cakes.

Corey and Mary won the Spring Baking Championship Pre-Heat challenge, so they were given an advantage. Not only were they able to pick their themes, but they were also able to assign themes to the other contestants. But neither Corey nor Mary tried sabotaging any fellow contestant by giving them a harder theme.

The surprise twist of the Main Heat challenge was that the judges had to taste the cakes blind. The blind tasting meant that the participants couldn't explain their dishes to the judges, which could've caused a discrepancy in their judgment. However, the blind tasting didn't make a huge difference in the judges' opinion. The only drawback was that the contestants weren't able to explain their designs.

The judges praised how Corey macerated the berries with the lemongrass and appreciated his almond cake. Then came Lisa's cake, and it was appreciated for its tree-like design. The judges also liked that she used lemongrass in the frosting and the crunch coming from its leaves.

Lisa and Corey were both sent to the semi-final round, alongside Mary and Raveena. Priya and Paul remained, so they were naturally sent to the bottom. They weren't only at the bottom in the Main Heat but in the Pre-Heat as well.

The judges thought Priya's cake didn't excel in its texture and that it was dry. They also said that the pineapple mixed with the lemongrass was nice, but it lacked some pastry cream or another filling. Because of these reasons, the judges felt like the cake was unfinished.

Paul's problem was that he didn't bake different cakes to combine them into a table runner. Instead, he made a sheet cake. His design confused the judges, and because it was a blind tasting, he couldn't explain it to them either. The judges appreciated its crunchy lemongrass base, but they thought the blond chocolate didn't go with it.

Paul was eliminated from the Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 8, while Priya, Lisa, Mary, Corey, and Raveena progressed to the semi-finals.

For more updates on Spring Baking Championship season 11, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @officialbakingchampionship.

