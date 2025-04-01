“I’m gonna have to trade with Corey”—Spring Baking Championship star Priya flexes her Gift of Ingredient Trade

Spring Baking Championship season 11 released episode 4 on March 31, 2025. In this episode, the contestants celebrated April Fools' Day as they were assigned the task of making desserts, disguised as savory dinner dishes.

In the first round, the bakers had to make desserts that were egg-shaped and resembled an actual egg even on the inside. Priya won the challenge and received the Gift of Ingredient Trade, which meant that she could swap her ingredients with a player of her choice in the next round. She decided on swapping them with Corey and said:

"You know what, Jesse? I'm gonna have to trade with Corey today."

Later on Spring Baking Championship, Priya was given the task of making a sweet treat that looked exactly like Seared Tuna with Asparagus, while Corey had to prepare a dessert that resembled BLT & Pickled Beets. Priya swapped their cues because she thought Corey's cue was simpler to bake as compared to Asparagus one.

How Priya swapped her ingredients with Corey on Spring Baking Championship season 11, episode 4?

After understanding that she had to make a dessert shaped like an egg in episode 4, Priya said that she had previously won the first pre heat challenge of the season by making a chocolate dessert, so she was hoping to win this one as well. She added that she would be using chocolate to make her egg again.

She stated that it was the day where she got to show off a little bit because she had made chocolate eggs before. She told the Spring Baking Championship cameras that the key to making such eggs was to temper it properly. That way, it would stay firm, shiny, and in line, just like an eggshell.

To fill these eggs, Priya was making a coconut dacquoise and a coconut mousse, and for the yolk, she was preparing a mango jelly insert. She said her flavors were inspired by a mango lassi. Explaining the decoration of her dish, Priya said:

"I'm going to try and create a broken egg top so that you can see into the egg and see your centre."

The Spring Baking Championship judge Nancy found her dish "stunning" to look at, while Duff Goldman thought the sprinkle of color on her eggs was "beautiful". After they cracked it open and began eating it, Kardea said it was "blowing" her mind. Duff complimented the dish, stating that it had the perfect amount of mango, while Nancy said that it felt just like an egg. Kardea mentioned it was the best thing they had tasted from Priya's end so far.

Her dish triumphed over everyone else's, and she was given the Gift of Ingredient Trade. Once, she traded ingredients with Corey and ventured out to make BLT & Pickled Beets-looking dessert, she said her strategy was to let each element bring its own unique flavors, same as an actual BLT.

Priya mentioned that she would make a cake to resemble the break of a BLT sandwich. The baker explained that she'd add bacon with chocolate and tomatoes with strawberry jelly. She said she would use poached pears to make them look like pickled beets.

When she presented her realistic looking dish and told the Spring Baking Championship judges what she had used, Duff praised how nicely her poached pears resembled beets. Nancy stated that the vanilla orange cake was spot on, while Kardea said the crunch of chocolate was "cool" because it was similar to munching into a piece of bacon. She added:

"There's really not much flavor in the entire bite. It's just reading something sweet."

Priya's second dish that she made with the swapped ingredients saved her from the elimination, as it was Jon'nae who had to go home. Even Corey was able to do justice with the Seared Tuna and Asparagus cue Priya had given him and he too advanced to the next episode.

New episodes of Spring Baking Championship season 11 come out on Mondays at 10 pm ET on Food Network.

