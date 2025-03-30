"The community here is so strong"—Spring Baking Championship star Julian Perrigo-Jimenez reveals why he moved back to his hometown

Spring Baking Championship season 11, which debuted on March 10, 2025, features pastry chef Julian Perrigo-Jimenez from the Sacramento region. Thirteen bakers compete for a $25,000 prize on the show. After years of working in various places, Perrigo-Jimenez, co-owner of Julian's Patisserie and Cafe in Folsom and Roseville, attributes his decision to return to his hometown.

Ad

In an interview with The Sacramento Beeon March 17, 2025, he said:

“I moved back to Folsom because the community here is so strong."

After his return, he opened a pastry store where he now sells cakes, crepes, and morning pastries. When the season started, Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino threw a viewing party at her house to support his Spring Baking Championship journey.

“If you grew up in this town, and now the mayor knows who you are, I feel like that’s pretty cool,” he added.

Ad

Trending

Spring Baking Championship star Perrigo's career in baking

Ad

Perrigo-Jimenez, a Folsom native, developed an early passion for baking through his grandmother.

“My grandmother was super passionate about baking, so I spent a ton of time with her doing it,” he told The Sacramento Bee.

She often cooked for her seven children, which exposed him to a busy kitchen environment. At 17, he enrolled in the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.

His career took him to various locations, including a small French pastry shop, cruise ships in Hawaii, and high-end resorts in Las Vegas. Despite gaining experience in different settings, he ultimately chose to return home and open his own business with his wife, Ashley Perrigo-Jimenez.

Ad

Julian’s Patisserie and Cafe has two locations in the Sacramento area—one in Folsom and another in Roseville, which is currently being remodeled.

Ad

To celebrate his participation, Julian’s Patisserie and Cafe in Folsom is hosting watch parties every Monday. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and guests can enjoy a special dinner menu featuring handmade pizzas and pastas.

“We’re going to be showing it there and hang out,” he said.

Competing on Spring Baking Championship

Perrigo-Jimenez is no stranger to baking competitions. He previously competed in Holiday Wars, Cake Wars Christmas, and Halloween Wars. Now, he is back on Spring Baking Championship to showcase his skills.

Ad

“I’m here on Spring Baking Championship to prove to myself that I am one of the top pastry chefs,” he stated on the show’s website.

Moreover, Perrigo-Jimenez emphasized the intensity of competing on the show during a conversation with Folsom Times on March 3, 2025. He said:

“When they say ‘action,’ you start hustling. It’s a lot of very spur-of-the-moment decision-making.”

Ad

Ad

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the show presents bakers with seasonal challenges inspired by springtime celebrations. Contestants create desserts for occasions such as Mother’s Day, family picnics, and weddings. The show is judged by Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown.

Each episode consists of two rounds. The first round requires contestants to prepare a dessert based on a specific theme. Winners receive an advantage in the second round, where they must create a larger and more complex dessert.

Ad

At the end of each episode, one baker is eliminated, and the remaining contestants advance to the next challenge. By the finale, three bakers will compete for the title of Spring Baking Champion and a feature in Food Network magazine. According to the press release on January 24, 205, Betsy Ayala, Head of Content at Food Network, shared that the show celebrates the creativity of bakers.

“Skilled bakers create magic in the kitchen with their incredible creations,” she said.

Ad

The next episode of Spring Baking Championship airs on March 31, 2025, at 5 pm on Food Network. Episodes are also available for streaming on Max and Discovery+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback