“I’m not shocked”—Spring Baking Championship fans react to Priya’s season 11 win

Spring Baking Championship season 11 released its finale on May 19, 2025, on Food Network. The episode saw three bakers compete while making Marie Antoinette-style Hair Cakes. Their task was to erect a towering hairdo on top of a mannequin head, just like the queen of France used to wear it.

The previous episode saw Priya making the winning dessert—a Persian Love Cake, which was a French Frasier, in accordance with the theme. She was advanced straight to the finale, alongside Lisa. Mary Frances and Raveena had to compete in a bake-off to decide who among them would go to the finale, and Raveena won.

In the Spring Baking Championship finale, all three bakers created stunning visuals based on the theme. The judges said that the contestants' decorated hair updos were all visually appealing. But each of them had its own distinct flavor, which set them apart. According to the judges, Priya's dish was the most balanced one when it came to the taste and the decor, so they crowned her the winner.

Fans of the show reacted to Priya's victory on X. While some supported it, others had differing opinions.

"Didn’t watch this sh*t since Corey was sent home but if Prya won, I’m not shocked. They picked her from week one, she was in the bottom almost every week and they refused to send her fake *ss home. This was my final season of this bs," said one fan.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@Gwendol36287174)

"I feel Priya’s lacks flowers, but is gorgeous of course," said another.

"Have to say, don't agree w/final results. We think Raveena should've won! Love watching each season though!" added a third.

"I knew it! Well deserved!" another wrote.

Some fans of Spring Baking Championship complemented the chocolatier, but others thought her win was unfair.

"Called that in week one. Those judges were all up her *ss from the beginning," an X user wrote.

"Well done ladies! Congratulations to the Winner!" another user wrote.

"I love working with a chocolatier," commented one.

"And with that news, I’m done with this season," wrote another.

What happened in the Spring Baking Championship season 11 finale?

For the Marie Antoinette-style Hair Cake challenge, the finalists had to incorporate floral flavors into their dishes. Since it was a design-focused dessert, the contestants had to make sure that they worked on the structure. This was to be done along with perfectly balancing the taste and presenting a well-baked dessert.

Raveena's cake design was appreciated by the judges, but she fell back in terms of taste. The panelists didn't like that the cake was crumbly and said that they expected a more delicate crumb at this crucial stage of the competition.

Lisa's dessert visuals were also appreciated by the Spring Baking Championship judges, but they thought that the pistachio flavor wasn't coming through. They mentioned that taste and visual, both of her elements didn't align well.

Priya Winsor decorated her cake with chocolate and her design turned out to be the most intricate one amongst all. The judges had issues with her cake as well because they thought her cake-to-filling ratio was off. But all the flavors she used worked well together. They thought her work was the best of all three finalists, so they crowned her the winner. With this victory, Priya earned $25,000 prize money.

For more updates on Priya Winsor, fans of Spring Baking Championship can follow the star on her official Instagram page, @priyawinsor.

