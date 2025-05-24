"Really screws with your brain": Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Mayci opens up about the emotional toll of IVF treatments

During a May 22 interview on The Viall Files podcast, Mayci Neeley, a cast member of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, discussed the impact of undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. When asked about the emotional and physical effects of IVF, she explained:

Ad

"You're like changing your body, and like you put your body almost into um.. menopause at certain parts of the journey, and... it just... really screws with your brain."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star addressed how IVF affected her mental and physical well-being, and how she managed stress during treatments, the complexity of the process, and her perspective on its challenges and benefits.

Ad

Trending

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Mayci shares the psychological and physical effects of IVF on her

The mental and emotional impact of IVF

Ad

Mayci highlighted the significant mental challenges IVF brought. She described the hormonal changes involved, calling them "so intense," and emphasized the difficulty in managing the resulting mood swings and uncertainty. She noted the unpredictability inherent in the process, saying:

"I mean I would say I went into it really blind like when I first did it...You get really scared because like you just don't know what your results are going to be."

Ad

She mentioned that this uncertainty contributed to a heightened emotional toll, amplified by the fluctuating hormone levels. She also referred to the mental demands during the egg retrieval stages:

"I think for me the process was... harder than I thought it was going to be going into it... the worst part is the mental aspect... Your hormones are so out of whack."

Ad

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star cited that the unpredictability of follicle development and egg retrieval added stress. She further explained that when she was told she had 12 follicles, she became anxious because she expected a higher number and began to "freak out."

Managing stress and 'protecting' peace during IVF

Ad

The interview revealed that Mayci actively worked to maintain a calm environment during her IVF journey, which she identified as necessary for success. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star said:

"My mantra for season 2 is like I'm going to be at peace because like for me to have this work and like become a successful pregnancy you have to be so relaxed and stress free during IVF...I feel like I was fairly chill."

Ad

She explained that this approach guided her behavior throughout the process, and she acknowledged support from her husband in creating a peaceful environment. Despite this effort, Mayci contrasted her calm during treatment with her later pregnancy state:

"Now that I'm pregnant, I'm not at peace, I would say... I feel like a lot more fiery."

The practical and financial burdens of IVF

Ad

Mayci touched on the financial implications, describing IVF as a significant burden. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star noted:

"I think it's because women go through this and it's like such a financial burden as well and so I think that's what makes it so intense."

She said that the cost factor compounded the emotional stress, since the option to repeat treatments was limited by expense. She also described the process's physical demands, adding:

Ad

"It's also like the hormones, and it's like obviously not like a super healthy process... but besides all the negative I will say obviously like the most amazing miracles come from it."

Stream Secret Lives of Mormon Wives anytime on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More