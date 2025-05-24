"Very manipulative": Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jessi Ngatikaura shares why she blocked Demi after sending rage-texts

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jessi Ngatikaura explained why she blocked her former friend Demi following a series of heated messages. In an interview with Bustle on May 22, 2025, Jessi said the decision stemmed from repeated conflicts and manipulation, especially during off-camera moments.

“Demi can be very manipulative, and I know she has that hold over me,” she stated.

Jessi was asked to respond to Demi’s claims on The Viall Files podcast, where Demi said Jessi refused to speak with her unless cameras were rolling. According to Jessi, this choice was made to avoid being drawn into further off-camera manipulation without accountability.

Why Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jessi Ngatikaura blocked Demi after off-camera conflict escalated

Business ties and early tension

Jessi’s business, JZ Styles, became involved in the cast’s contract negotiations. Tension began when Demi’s husband suggested that the cast demand a group pay increase or threaten to leave the show. Jessi mentioned she was unaware of this plan and disagreed openly during the call.

“I just want to say I'm not willing to walk, and I don't appreciate you speaking for me,” she recalled saying during the meeting.

Afterward, Jessi claimed that Demi made efforts to have her removed from the show by speaking to others behind her back. According to Jessi, Demi told people she lacked "morals or values" because she refused to support a proposed group walkout during contract negotiations. Jessi explained she was surprised, especially since Demi had previously received free services from her business.

“She’d also received so many benefits from that business: free wash and styles whenever she wanted, free hair extensions, free color, free anything,” she said.

Fallout after the finale

Jessi and Demi's final fallout followed a dramatic scene during the Season 2 finale. Jessi said Demi confronted her afterward through a text message, criticizing her for not defending her during a confrontation with another Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member.

“She was like, ‘Why didn't you have my back with Taylor? You should have been right next to me saying all that,’”

Jessi recounted that Demi confronted her after the finale and criticized her for not offering support during a conflict with Taylor, which Jessi believed was not her responsibility to get involved in. She cited that their disagreement escalated when Demi sent what Jessi described as a "breakup text," stating that she needed space and was disappointed.

A week later, Demi reached out again, hoping to reconcile, but Jessi declined and told her she preferred to have the conversation "on camera" instead. Her reasoning, she explained, was based on ensuring accountability:

“It felt like if it was on camera, she would be held accountable for anything she said.”

Rage texts and blocking

After the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star told Demi she preferred to speak on camera, Demi allegedly began sending her hostile messages.

“She freaked out when I said that and started rage-texting me and harassing me,” Jessi explained.

At that point, Jessi said that she decided to block Demi from all forms of communication. She mentioned that although she had previously forgiven Demi for past disputes, including an earlier ghosting incident, the repeated cycle of conflict led her to establish boundaries.

“She told me I needed to earn her friendship back and was disappointed. It made me feel like I had to beg for her friendship,” the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives the star said.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives episodes are available on Disney+.

