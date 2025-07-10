“Still sort of friendly” — Zack Peter reacts to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spotted at a yacht party after confirming split

After Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially confirmed their split on July 3, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter reacted to them reuniting in Italy at a yacht party.

In a podcast episode uploaded to his YouTube channel on Wednesday, July 9, Peter remarked:

"Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have finally issued a statement. They are done. They are over. But they were just spotted partying on a yacht together."

For context, Katy and Orlando got engaged in 2019 and have a four-year-old daughter together. However, the ex-couple's representatives confirmed their split after six years of engagement, per People Magazine on July 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, in his podcast, Peter noted that on July 5, the former couple was seen in Italy with their daughter and the newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Peter further pointed out that the Hot N Cold singer was unable to attend Bezos' three-day wedding celebration because she was on tour in Australia at that time.

"They confirmed their breakup, but now it appears that they're still sort of friendly... They were spotted out partying with the Bezos's. It's just kind of weird," Zack Peter commented.

However, the media personality acknowledged that it's not a "messy" breakup, since they're still spending time together.

"It seems like at least it's not a messy breakup if they're at least still hanging out together. He is a cutie... This kind of makes me happy, though, that at least it's not a contentious breakup. They seem to be somewhat okay. I don't know."

Representatives for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom claim the ex-couple is focusing on "co-parenting"

On July 3, 2025, representatives for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split due to the "abundance of recent interest and conversation" surrounding their relationship, in a statement obtained by People Magazine.

The statement read:

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

It further read that Katy and Orlando's priority is raising their daughter, Daisy Dove, with "love, stability, and mutual respect," and that the former couple will still be seen together "as a family."

Previously, during an episode of American Idol, the Firework singer had shared that she met Orlando at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016, while getting burgers from In-N-Out.

"I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together. So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!'" Katy had shared.

As per People Magazine, they made their relationship official in May 2016 and dated throughout the year. Although they separated in February 2017, they remained friends, as stated by Bloom in an interview with Elle published on April 12 the same year.

"We're friends, it's good. We're all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

However, they rekindled their relationship in 2018 and got engaged on Valentine's Day the following year.

Subsequently, Perry announced her pregnancy in the Never Worn White music video, released on March 5, 2020. The former couple then announced the birth of their daughter on August 27 of the same year.

Born on January 13, 1977, Orlando Bloom also has a 14-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr. The couple was married from 2010 to 2013.

