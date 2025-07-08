"Hugging extra hard"—Perez Hilton reacts as Katy Perry appears with Orlando Bloom on Jeff Bezos' honeymoon after couple confirm split

In an X post uploaded on July 8, 2025, podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to Katy Perry’s appearance with Orlando Bloom during Jeff Bezos’ honeymoon. The surprise appearance came just days after the couple confirmed their official split via a joint statement on July 3, 2025, as reported by Page Six.

"#KatyPerry and #OrlandoBloom hugging extra hard in these pictures!" Hilton wrote in the caption of his post.

According to a Daily Mail report dated July 7, 2025, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen aboard the superyacht in Italy, accompanied by their four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. The yacht trip was part of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s honeymoon celebrations, which the couple attended despite their recent breakup.

Podcaster Perez Hilton referred to this report in an article on his website, which was linked to the aforementioned X post. He wrote:

"While Katy may have missed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s luxurious wedding, she and Daisy joined Orlando on the newlyweds’ honeymoon vacation on a superyacht in Italy on Saturday! Whoa! The two of them together?? That’s unexpected!"

Hilton further stated that, according to the report, Perry and Bloom were seen “mingling with each other” and “others” on the yacht. They appeared to be “in good moods despite the emotional breakup.”

“They’re certainly making good on their promise to continue co-parenting amicably!" the podcaster added.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom co-parent on Jeff Bezos’ super yacht following recent split announcement

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove, aboard Jeff Bezos’ luxurious superyacht, Koru, as the pair unexpectedly joined Bezos and his new wife, Lauren, on their extended Mediterranean getaway. Although the outing resembled a honeymoon following the $50 million wedding festivities in Venice, it wasn’t technically an official one, as per Daily Mail.

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, the Fireworks singer and the Troy actor were photographed on the yacht. In photos obtained by Page Six and published on July 7, the family could be seen playing together, swimming, and lounging on the deck.

A blurry paparazzi image confirmed that Jeff Bezos and Sánchez were also present with the couple. One particularly sweet moment captured Bloom lifting Daisy into the air and planting a kiss on her cheek, while Perry looked on with a smile.

In addition to yachting with Bezos and his wife, Perry and Bloom were also spotted taking Daisy for a stroll through Capri, complete with an ice cream stop. Perry reportedly wore a black swimsuit top, paired with a shirt, blue shorts, black sunglasses, and flip-flops.

People magazine reported on July 7, 2025, that this wasn’t the first time Perry, Bloom, Bezos, and Sanchez had been spotted enjoying downtime together. In 2023, shortly after Jeff Bezos’ engagement party, the two couples were seen strolling through the streets of Dubrovnik’s Old Town in Croatia during a yacht vacation aboard Bezos’ luxury vessel, Koru.

As mentioned earlier, the news of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s public family outing came just days after the ex-couple confirmed their split in a joint statement issued on July 3, 2025

In their joint statement, their reps told Page Six:

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

Jeff Bezos is enjoying an extended honeymoon with his wife Lauren Sanchez at the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry is busy with her ongoing Lifetimes Tour, which supports her seventh studio album, 143. Orlando Bloom, on the other hand, was recently spotted attending Jeff Bezos’ wedding festivities in Venice. He was last seen in the documentary Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, which premiered on April 18, 2024.

