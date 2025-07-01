How long was Gypsy Rose Blanchard in jail? TV star reveals reality show she would love to participate in just days after parole ends

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, according to People, recently completed her parole and is trying to move forward in life. The 33-year-old was reportedly arrested after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

The TV personality was released from jail in December 2023. As per People, she served a total of eight years for her role in the 2015 death of her mother. Notably, she was sentenced to 10 years in jail and her parole ended last week on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently opened up about which reality show she would love to participate in. The 33-year-old, according to Just Jared, appeared on Tori Spelling’s misSPELLING podcast and talked about the reality TV show that she has been eyeing.

Just days after her parole ended, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, during her podcast appearance, revealed that she would love to be a part of the famous reality show, Dancing with the Stars. Telling the podcast host that she is not confident, Gypsy said:

“I feel like I’m not talented with anything. I can’t sing, I can’t dance.”

However, her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, differed and revealed that the 33-year-old could indeed dance and that she has "got some moves."

The misSPELLING podcast host, Tori Spelling, as per Just Jared, once competed in Dancing with the Stars. She also offered to reach out to the producers about casting the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star.

“You’re going to do Dancing with the Stars. It’s a pass on Masked Singer,” said Tori.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s life explored

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who completed her parole last week, according to People, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, to reflect on her life.

She shared a lengthy message in an Instagram post and wrote:

“I've taken accountability and now, I take back my life. When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices. I served my time. That was my accountability and I've carried it for years. I don't owe the past anything more.”

The reality TV star, in her Instagram post, also took aim at her ex-partner, Nicholas Godejohn, who reportedly stabbed Dee Dee to death. As per People, Gypsy Rose was dating Godejohn at that time and had hid in a bathroom when the crime took place.

“He is a deeply disturbed man. But he also knew the difference between right and wrong… I will not carry his actions on my shoulders any longer. I've taken responsibility for mine.”

Notably Gypsy Rose Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen by proxy. She was reportedly put in a wheelchair, although she was able to walk. The reality TV star was also forced to take medications and had her head shaved to falsely show the community that she was suffering from muscular dystrophy and leukaemia.

Meanwhile, Blanchard’s ex-boyfriend, Godejohn, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Dee Dee's death in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison. As per People, he is currently serving his sentence in Missouri at the Potosi Correctional Center.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has a family of her own. According to People, the 33-year-old and her partner, Ken Urker, welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Aurora Raina Urker, on December 28, 2024.

