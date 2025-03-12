Who is Ken Urker? All about the Life After Lockup subject

Ken Urker is from Texas, USA, who gained public attention for his relationship with Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Notably, Gypsy Rose was convicted in connection with the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, as noted by People on July 9, 2024.

Their relationship began while Blanchard was serving time in prison, where Urker first reached out to her as a pen pal after watching a HBO documentary. The two quickly formed a bond, leading to an engagement in October 2018.

Their relationship faced multiple setbacks, including a breakup in 2019. Their breakup was reportedly influenced by external opinions, including Dr. Phil’s perspective that Blanchard needed time to develop her self-identity, as per People, March 8, 2025.

In 2022, Blanchard tied the knot with Ryan Anderson, but their marriage ended in March 2024. Soon after, she rekindled her relationship with Ken Urker, and by July of that year, the two announced they were expecting their first child. Their dynamic is currently featured in Lifetime’s Life After Lockup season 2, premiering in March 2025.

During an interview, Gypsy Rose Blanchard mentioned that her boyfriend, Ken Urker, grew up in a large family

Ken Urker comes from a large family, being one of five siblings. This contrasts Gypsy Rose Blanchard's situation, who was an only child, as per E! News, August 30, 2019. Urker’s upbringing and family dynamic played a role in shaping his perspective, and he has remained largely out of the public eye despite his connection to Blanchard.

His mother, Raina Williams, has been vocal about supporting their relationship, confirming their reconciliation in April 2024 after Gypsy’s divorce from Ryan Anderson as per People.

How Ken Urker met Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Ken Urker initially contacted Gypsy Rose Blanchard in 2017 after watching Mommy Dead and Dearest. The HBO documentary explored the mistreatment she suffered at the hands of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and the events leading up to Dee Dee’s death. The documentary shed light on Blanchard’s past, prompting Urker to reach out and start a conversation with her.

He sent her a letter of support, which led to ongoing correspondence and eventually, a strong emotional connection. As their relationship developed, Urker visited Blanchard in prison. During their first in-person meeting, Blanchard recalled:

"He leaned over and gave me the most wonderful kiss of my whole life." (E! News, Aug 30, 2019).

Their bond grew, and in October 2018, Urker proposed during a prison visit. She accepted, marking the beginning of their engagement.

Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s breakup

Despite their close connection, Urker ended their engagement in 2019, reportedly influenced by external opinions. Urker later shared that he had listened to a Dr Phil podcast, which suggested that Blanchard needed time to form her own identity outside of a romantic relationship. Urker explained:

"I had a lot of people in my ear just telling me that the best thing I can do for her is to give her some time to build a self-identity." (People, March 8, 2025).

Following their breakup, Blanchard moved on and married Ryan Anderson in July 2022 while still incarcerated, as per E! News, April 5, 2024. However, their marriage ended in March 2024, with Blanchard later revealing that she had lingering feelings for Urker even before her wedding to Anderson, as stated in Lifetime’s The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Rekindling their relationship and parenthood

In April 2024, shortly after Blanchard’s divorce, she and Ken Urker were seen together again. His mother confirmed they had spent time together at lunch and a tattoo parlour, as per People on July 9, 2024. Within months, their relationship was official, and in July 2024, Blanchard announced they were expecting their first child together, as noted in People on March 1, 2025.

On December 28, 2024, the couple welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, exactly one year after Blanchard’s prison release. Urker has expressed his commitment to Blanchard and their daughter, stating:

"I couldn't be more proud to have her as the mother of our child and as a partner in life." (People, March 8, 2025).

Ken Urker’s current life and future plans

Ken Urker has since relocated to New Orleans to be closer to Blanchard. The couple has openly discussed their relationship challenges and revealed they are attending couples therapy to improve communication, as per People on March 10, 2025

Their journey continues to be featured in Lifetime’s Life After Lockup season 2, where viewers get insight into their evolving relationship, parenthood, and plans for the future.

