Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 premiered on March 10, 2025, on Lifetime at 9 PM ET, following Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s life after prison. Born on July 27, 1991, she was convicted of second-degree murder for killing her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in Springfield, Missouri, and served nearly a decade in prison.

Ad

In Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2, Gypsy welcomes her first child and shares her experience of stepping into motherhood with viewers.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2: All about the available platforms and episode schedule explored

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Ad

Trending

Like season 1, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2, has released its first episode on Lifetime yesterday (March 10, 2025). The eight-episode series will also be available for streaming online on digital platforms:

DirecTV

Frndly

Fubo

Hulu + Live TV

Philo

Sling

Lifetime will air the remaining episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET, with the schedule as follows:

Episode 1 March 10, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 2 March 17, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 3 March 24, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 4 March 31, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 5 April 7, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 6 April 14, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 7 April 21, 2025 9 pm ET Episode 8 April 28, 2025 9 pm ET

Ad

Viewers can access free trials on streaming platforms like Frndly TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Philo.

True story behind Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up explored

Ad

As per the Direct TV article, published on March 7, 2025, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 of the show highlights Gypsy's life after her release from prison, focusing on her divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson, reconciliation with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, and the birth of their daughter.

For years, Gypsy was presented as a sick child who used a wheelchair and was cared for by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. However, it was later revealed that she was not actually ill. Dee Dee, reportedly due to Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, claimed that Gypsy had leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and epilepsy.

Ad

As a result, Gypsy was made to use a wheelchair and a feeding tube, despite being able to walk and eat on her own. She also underwent unnecessary medical procedures, including the removal of her salivary glands.

In 2008, Gypsy and her mother moved to Springfield, Missouri, where several charity organizations and generous individuals provided them with financial assistance. As Gypsy grew older, Dee Dee went to great lengths to hide her real age, even having her birth certificate altered. Dee Dee used physical abuse to control her daughter constantly in public.

Ad

In 2012, Gypsy met a man named Nicholas Godejohn online. Over time, their friendship grew so deep that, tired of Dee Dee's abuse, they decided to murder her on June 10, 2015. Just days later, the police arrested both of them. Gypsy admitted to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up follows Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s life after her release from prison. After serving nearly a decade for her role in her mother Dee Dee's death, Gypsy navigates motherhood, reconciles with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, and faces the consequences of her past.

Ad

This season offers an intimate look at her efforts to rebuild her life, heal, and move forward while adjusting to freedom and the challenges of relationships. Viewers will witness her growth and self-discovery as she embraces her new reality.

Also Read: How many episodes will be there in Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2? Episode count, release schedule, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback