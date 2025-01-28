When will Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 air? Release date and more explored

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 will premiere on March 10, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Lifetime. The docuseries follows ex-convict Gypsy Rose Blanchard as she navigates life after prison. Lifetime announced that they will air a one-hour special episode titled Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: The Unseen Footage at 8 pm ET on the same day, leading up to the season 2 premiere.

Additionally, a preview of season 2 was released on YouTube, giving fans a sneak peek into Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life after her release. The teaser highlights her journey of regaining independence, mending relationships, and adjusting to motherhood after giving birth to a baby girl.

Season 2 will continue from where season 1 left off, following Gypsy's divorce from Ryan Anderson. A moment in the teaser also shows her efforts to rekindle her relationship with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup season 2 release time details

The second season of the docuseries is set to premiere on March 10, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Lifetime. Details about the release time in different regions.

Region Release time Release date UTC/GMT 2:00 am March 11, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 9:00 pm March 10, 2025 Central Time (CT) 8:00 pm March 10, 2025 Pacific Time (PT) 6:00 pm March 10, 2025 London, UK (GMT) 2:00 am March 11, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 3:00 am March 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:30 am March 11, 2025 Australian Standard Time (AEST) 12:00 pm March 11, 2025

What to expect from Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2?

The official synopsis for Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 describes how Gypsy Rose is navigating her life after prison, adjusting to the public eye, embracing motherhood, and managing her personal relationships.

"After recently filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy is ready to embrace a new chapter. As she rekindles her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker, the couple faces the challenges of restarting their relationship amidst intense public scrutiny."

It continues:

"With a new baby girl, Gypsy is eager to embrace her role as a mother while grappling with the realities of life outside of incarceration."

The second season will center on Gypsy's experiences as she navigates life outside of prison, embracing the joys and challenges of pregnancy and new motherhood. The series will also explore Gypsy's personal life after her divorce from Ryan Anderson, including her attempts to reconnect with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Gypsy gave birth to her daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, in December 2024, exactly one year after her release from prison. The pregnancy was unplanned and came as a surprise to Gypsy and Ken.

Gypsy Rose's conviction and her rise to fame explored

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 33, gained international attention after being found guilty of second-degree murder for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in Springfield, Missouri. Rose alleges that her mother abused her physically, mentally, and medically throughout her life. The medical term used in court was "Munchausen syndrome by proxy." She served eight years of her ten-year prison sentence before being released on parole in late 2023.

The high-profile case garnered significant attention, leading Lifetime to release a docuseries titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. It provides an in-depth look into Gypsy's life, her relationship with her mother, and the events leading up to her murder. The series aired on January 5, 2024.

Following the success of The Prison Confessions, Lifetime greenlit a new docuseries on Gypsy Rose in February 2024. The studio announced that the series would be titled Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up and would focus on chronicling Gypsy's life in the days leading up to her release from prison in December 2023 and her first steps into freedom.

Fans can catch up on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 1 on Lifetime.

