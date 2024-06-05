What is Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up all about?

While several documentaries and movies delve into the life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, is set to shed light on the 32-year-old's journey after her incarceration. She was sentenced to jail for her involvement in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's death and was released on parole in December 2023.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up delves into her life after her release and sheds light on how she navigated through several challenges in the outside world. The series premiered on Lifetime on June 3 and has a total of eight episodes. The title is also available to stream on Lifetime Channel, DirecTV, Fubo, Sling, and Xfinity.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up is all about her life after prison

Following her release, Gypsy is seen struggling with her newfound fame and freedom as she embarks on a journey to redefine her identity. The trailer sees her saying:

"You know my story. Now, let’s see what I do with my life."

Gypsy experiences several culture shocks and also navigates through her relationships with her family members. The short clip also features glimpses of her with Ryan Anderson, whom she is now separated from. Apart from dealing with family dynamics, she is also seen speaking about receiving death threats and says:

"I do not feel free. I feel like I am in a different form of prison."

The official synopsis of the title, as per Lifetime, reads:

"In this delayed-coming-of-age story, Gypsy must reconcile the pop-culture, celebrity version of herself while trying to forge her brand-new identity in a 'normal' world as wife, sister, daughter and most of all – a free woman.."

The title premiered on June 3 with episode 1, So This is Freedom? on Lifetime at 9 pm ET. The episode focuses on the immediate aftermath of Gypsy Rose being freed from jail. New episodes are set to air every Monday until the finale, which is scheduled to release on July 22.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Where can it be streamed?

Apart from airing on Lifetime, the episodes of the show will also be made available to view on multiple streaming platforms. These include the following platforms:

DirecTV

Frndly

Fubo

Hulu + Live TV

Philo

Sling

Verizon

Xfinity

Each of these platforms offers affordable subscription options, with most also allowing viewers to sign up for a seven-day free trial. The title consists of eight episodes and individuals will have to wait for up to 24 hours before the installments are uploaded to the platforms.

However, viewers can also catch the live stream on the Lifetime channel.

Gypsy's story has been documented in several titles over the years including 2017's Mommy Dead and Dearest. Those interested can also stream Lifetime's The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose, which is a six-episode series, to learn more about her case.