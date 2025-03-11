Who was Gypsy Rose’s first husband? All about Ryan Scott Anderson as Lifetime drops Life After Lockup season 2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s personal life has remained a subject of public fascination following her release from prison in December 2023. Among the major developments was her marriage to Ryan Scott Anderson, a Louisiana-based special education teacher, while she was still incarcerated.

The couple tied the knot in July 2022 in a prison ceremony without guests. However, less than four months after her release, Gypsy Rose filed for divorce, finalizing the split in December 2024, as reported by People, on December 10, 2024.

Their relationship, its dissolution, and Gypsy Rose’s subsequent rekindling of her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker are among the key storylines explored in Life After Lockup season 2 on Lifetime, which premiered on March 10, 2025.

The new season delves into her transition to life outside prison, her legal battles, and personal struggles, including Anderson’s paternity claims regarding her pregnancy. According to People, Gypsy Rose has denied any doubts about the father of her child, confirming plans for a DNA test to settle speculation.

Gypsy Rose's ex-husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, is a middle school special education teacher from Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ryan Scott Anderson, a Louisiana-based middle school special education teacher, was the first husband of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Their relationship began while she was incarcerated at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, serving a 10-year sentence for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

The case, which gained nationwide attention, exposed years of medical abuse inflicted on Gypsy Rose under Munchausen by proxy, a rare psychological disorder where a guardian fabricates or induces illness in a child for attention. According to People, Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, while her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Anderson and Gypsy Rose first connected in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when he wrote her a letter. At the time, Anderson was working at a hospital and had fewer patients due to the pandemic, leading him to write to Rose after a conversation with a co-worker about corresponding with incarcerated individuals.

As reported by People, their exchanges turned into a long-distance emotional bond, which continued until they met in person in July 2021 due to prison visitation restrictions.

In June 2022, the couple obtained a marriage license, and on July 21, 2022, they married in a prison ceremony without guests. However, Rose later revealed that they had planned to have a formal wedding celebration with friends and family following her release.

“We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that.” she told People in 2023.

Following her parole release on December 28, 2023, Rose and Anderson’s marriage quickly deteriorated. Less than four months later, in March 2024, she announced their separation, stating on Facebook that she had moved in with her parents.

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am,” she wrote (People, December 10, 2024).

Anderson, for his part, expressed shock at the separation, telling The Daily Mail in April 2024 that he had no indication she was still emotionally involved with her former fiancé, Ken Urker.

On April 8, 2024, Rose filed for divorce, finalizing it in December 2024. According to People, Anderson did not contest the proceedings or attend the court hearing. His attorney, Randy J. Fuerst, stated:

“He did not seek this divorce but is now glad that this saga in his life is over and he looks forward to a healthy new beginning.”

Rose’s relationship with Anderson and the aftermath of their divorce are featured in Life After Lockup season 2 on Lifetime, which premiered on March 10, 2025. The season also follows the controversy surrounding Anderson’s claims of paternity regarding Gypsy Rose’s pregnancy with Urker.

“Ryan texted me… He has lingering hope that I will go back to him, even with the pregnancy,” she said in the People (February 14, 2025) exclusive trailer reveal.

In response, Gypsy Rose stated, “I never had any doubts of who the father was,” but agreed to take a paternity test to put an end to speculation.

Their brief marriage, its challenges, and the public scrutiny surrounding Rose’s life post-incarceration continue to be subjects of media coverage. Anderson, now focused on maintaining privacy, remains removed from the ongoing media attention surrounding Gypsy Rose’s journey after prison.

