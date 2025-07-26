“The house was dripping blood on the outside” — Megyn Kelly shares new details from Bryan Kohberger’s murder case after Idaho judge lifts gag order

Megyn Kelly recently shared some more information related to Bryan Kohberger, who was accused of murdering four students from the University of Idaho at their residence outside the campus in November 2022. Notably, a sweeping gag order against Bryan Kohberger was removed earlier this month, on July 17, 2025, by District Judge Steven Hippler, saying that the public deserves to know everything about the case.Trigger Warning: The following article contains graphic description of a murder scene. Readers’ discretion is advised. In a video shared on her official YouTube channel on July 25, 2025, Megyn Kelly read some legal documents related to the murder case, reportedly involving Bryan Kohberger. The documents were seemingly unseen files released to the public by the Moscow Police Department on July 24, 2025, as stated by KTVU.Kelly said that certain victims who were stabbed multiple times were reportedly covered in a lot of blood. The political commentator also mentioned that the police officers who arrived at the site of the incident at first could not discover anything about the additional injuries. She further stated:“It sounds like in the case, possibly of Kaylee, how bad the beating was that she took or maybe in the case of Maddie that she’d been stabbed or sliced across her face as well. There was just so much blood and you know from Howard Bloom’s reporting, and he’s had good context on both sides that, and we saw pictures that the house was dripping blood on the outside.”Before Kohberger’s arrest, the victims of the murder case were identified as Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen, as per News Nation.Megyn stated that there was a police officer who was reportedly able to smell blood and felt unwell at one point. Megyn added that another officer said in the unseen files that he was unable to explain a particular injury.Megyn continued reading the documents, stating that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were allegedly stabbed in the lungs and liver, with 20 stab wounds in the former. Kaylee also had two brain bleeds alongside a stab behind the clavicle, which cut the vein and artery.“Kaylee was the only one who suffered blunt force trauma and asphyxiated injuries, they said, in addition to sharp force wounds. Xana Kernodle, who was killed we believe third, the police say he went up to the top floor, killed the first two, went down. Xana and Ethan were sharing a bedroom on second floor, had defensive knife wounds on her hands,” Megyn said.Bryan Kohberger was sentenced before police released the documentsAs mentioned, the police department released the files of the case around two days ago. However, Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four lifetimes on July 24, 2025, before the files were released. Bryan won’t be eligible for parole, and additional sentencing includes 10 years on a charge of burglary alongside a fine of $270,000, as per People magazine.The outlet stated that family members and friends of the victims also appeared in court to give their respective statements. Apart from them, surviving roommates Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke were also spotted in court, giving a victim impact statement.According to the Associated Press, Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murder of the students on July 3, 2025, saying that he reportedly entered the residence of the victims from the door in the kitchen.While speaking to the outlet at the time, Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said that Kaylee and Madison were allegedly murdered first, followed by the other two. However, the reasons behind Bryan not doing anything to the two other roommates remain a mystery.Meanwhile, the Idaho Department of Corrections told ABC News on July 25, 2025, that Bryan Kohberger has been transported to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution. He was previously held at the Boise-based Ada County Jail.In an interview with The Independent, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Department of Corrections, Blake Lopez, shared some updates about the transfer process and said:“In this case, the RDU process is taking place in the medical unit at Idaho Maximum Security Institution (IMSI). We wait until a person completes RDU to determine their classification, housing placement, and privileges.”Bryan Kohberger was a PhD student of Washington State University, and he was taken into custody in Pennsylvania. According to People magazine, he enrolled at a local college, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Apart from his parents, Maryann and Michael, his family also includes two sisters, Melissa and Amanda.