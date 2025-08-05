Bryan Kohberger's victim's family delivers chilling courtroom message, claims "hell will be waiting" in prison - Perez Hilton reacts

As Bryan Kohberger faced a life sentence without parole for murdering four college students, American blogger and communist Perez Hilton weighed in on the courtroom statement delivered by a victim's family in court.For those unfamiliar, Bryan Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University in Pullman, was arrested on December 30, 2022, for the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 at their off-campus house on November 13, 2022.On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences plus 10 years after pleading guilty to all charges. On the same day, the victim's families came face-to-face with him during the sentencing hearing.Meanwhile, in his blog published on July 24, Perez Hilton highlighted one of the most impactful speeches, which came from Kaylee Goncalves' mother. Hilton noted that the Goncalves &quot;rightfully released their fury and went straight for the jugular, attacking his ego and confidence, among other things.&quot;With Bryan Kohberger sitting in front of her, Kristi Goncalves made a statement during the sentencing hearing, stating:&quot;A dead killer doesn’t kill again. So while I’m disappointed that the firing squad won’t take their shots at you, I’m confident the men in prison will have their way with you in more ways than one. You will finally get what you wanted, physical touch, just probably not how you were expecting it.&quot;Kristi also expressed her hope that prison would serve as a constant reminder of his worthlessness. She wished him a life of &quot;misery&quot; and warned him that he is now officially the &quot;property of the state of Idaho,&quot; where his fellow inmates &quot;are anxiously awaiting&quot; his &quot;arrival.&quot;&quot;But it’s OK cause they’re there to help you. Hell will be waiting.&quot;Perez Hilton also posted the blog link on X on August 4, accompanied by a caption:&quot;If I was in the court room with my child's murderer, I would have probably gouged his eyes out! #BryanKohberger,&quot; Perez captioned the post.Also read: Bryan Kohberger's crime - A complete timeline of events of Idaho MurdersPerez Hilton reviews Bryan Kohberger's police body cam footage, three months prior to the murdersIn another blog posted on July 30, 2025, Perez Hilton reacted to a police body cam video captured on August 21, 2022, three months before he fatally stabbed the University of Idaho students.&quot;We didn’t get much of a peek into Bryan Kohberger‘s mind in the sentencing hearing — as he frustratingly chose to respectfully decline' his right to speak on his own behalf. But we’re learning more and more thanks to the dump of police information now that there isn’t a trial to protect,&quot; Perez wrote.According to the incident report written by Latah County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Duke, the 30-year-old was traveling in his white Hyundai Elantra at least 42 mph in a 35-mph zone near West Pullman and Farm roads around 11:40 p.m.&quot;Driver stated he was not aware of the speed limit. I noticed he was not wearing his seatbelt and he acknowledged that he was not. I cited him for the seatbelt and warned him for the speed,&quot; the incident report states.Hilton speculated on Bryan's possible intentions, suggesting that he could have been &quot;watching his victims from afar. Maybe even befriending their dog.&quot; He also noted that the body cam footage portrays Bryan Kohberger as &quot;really creepy&quot; and &quot;coldly aggressive.&quot;Upon stopping him, the deputy noticed he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.&quot;Were you wearing your seatbelt when I stopped you?&quot;&quot;No. Just being honest with you,&quot; Bryan responded.Perez added that, after some time, Kohberger became &quot;cruel, &quot;jabbing at the sheriff’s deputy,&quot; and was eventually let go after receiving a ticket for failure to wear a seatbelt.&quot;You guys are ridiculous, absolutely no point to be honest. You have a radar,&quot; Bryan told the deputy.Perez Hilton further speculated that Bryan's frustration with a minor seatbelt violation may not be about the ticket itself, but rather the fear of leaving any trace behind that he was present in that area.&quot;We know he was planning for some time to commit at least one murder. And he was driving back and forth to the victims’ town, maybe to their house. Makes sense he wouldn’t want a record of that, right?&quot; Perez said.During the sentencing, where Bryan Kohberger remained mostly emotionless and declined to speak, the judge also ordered him to pay $55,000 to each of the victim's families.Also read: Perez Hilton reacts to Bryan Kohberger’s first police interview being released after the Idaho murders, calls it “BIZARRE”