What was Bryan Kohberger's sentence? Candace Owens says his "story" makes "little sense," claims he couldn’t have acted alone

Conservative commentator Candace Owens recently reacted to Bryan Kohberger's sentencing, suggesting that Kohberger may not have acted alone. On July 2, 2025, Kohberger was convicted of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022. Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life terms without parole on July 23, 2025. He had previously pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal that spared him from the death penalty. He also received a 10-year sentence for burglary and was ordered to pay $50,000 per murder charge, plus $5,000 in civil penalties to each victim's family. Although the legal case is over, Candace Owens has questioned the prosecution’s version of events. In a statement posted on X two days after the sentencing, Owens said that Kohberger’s account of what happened “makes little sense,” and reiterated her suggestion that others might be involved. Candace Owens @RealCandaceOLINKI don’t care how many people cover this topic and try to tell you otherwise. Nothing about this Kohberger story and conclusion makes sense. It’s a lot of information and very little sense. I remain convinced there is no way he could have executed all of this alone.Candace Owens compared it to well-known cases like the Manson murders, where she argued that media portrayals might not fully reflect the truth. She quickly clarified that she was not pronouncing Kohberger innocent but rather questioning the involvement of one or more of his accomplices.Judge denounces Bryan Kohberger as families speak at sentencingFacing a crowded courtroom of relatives of the four victims, the 29-year-old former criminology student showed little emotion as Judge Steven Hippler called him a “faceless coward” and sentenced him to the maximum for the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.&quot;There is no reason for these crimes that could approach anything resembling rationality. No conceivable reason could make any sense, and in the end, the more we struggle to seek explanation for the unexplainable, the more we try to extract a reason, the more power and control we give to him. In my view, the time has now come to end Mr. Kohberger's 15 minutes of fame,&quot; Judge Hippler stated.The hearing included hours of victim impact statements, as grieving families and surviving roommates praised the victims and demanded justice. Several addressed Bryan Kohberger directly about his lack of remorse. Kaylee Goncalves’ sister, Alivea, described him as a &quot;sociopath,&quot; and her father, Steve Goncalves, called him a &quot;complete joke.&quot; Despite the confrontations, Bryan Kohberger chose not to speak when given the opportunity.Prosecutors had presented a mountain of evidence, including DNA, cellphone records, and video surveillance footage, that placed Kohberger at the crime scene. Yet, his motive remains unclear. According to Fox News, body language experts who analyzed Bryan Kohberger's courtroom behavior observed that he maintained a detached, composed demeanor; however, his facade began to show signs of weakness during victim-impact statements. His “covert hostility,” disguised as indifference, also revealed itself through his stiff posture, furrowed brow, and “manic stare,” explained Susan Constantine, a behavioral analyst, who said it was all evidence of a person desperate to stay in control. When the victims' family members confronted Bryan Kohberger directly, Linda Baden, a defense attorney and body language expert, noted involuntary responses such as rapid blinking, jaw clenching, and adjustments of body posture.