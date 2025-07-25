New details about the Idaho Murders emerge from police files, families share emotional victim impact statements. 

Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to life without parole on July 23, 2025, for the Idaho Murders, marking the end of a lengthy investigative phase.

Kohberger, 30 years old, was a Ph.D. student in criminology at Washington State University. He was admitted to the stabbing of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on November 13, 2022.

In return for the prosecution not seeking the death penalty, Kohberger accepted four life sentences to run consecutively plus 10 years for a burglary charge. However, he offered no explanation or apology during his sentencing.

Newly released police documents about the Idaho Murders had brought terrifying new evidence. One victim suffered over 50 stab wounds, while others had mutilated faces, and suggestions of severe tussles in the bedrooms, according to the reports by NBC on July 24, 2025.

Investigators also revealed disturbing behavioral indicators before the murders from Kohberger, including scratch marks on his face and alarming conversations on Tinder involving knives, as reported by NBC News on July 24, 2025.

Chilling details about the Idaho Murders emerge in newly released police files

The police documents released after the July 23, 2025, sentencing, provide a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the events before and after the attack. Xana Kernodle had more than 50 stab wounds, and officers noted evidence of a violent struggle in her bedroom.

Madison Mogen suffered facial injuries, including a laceration below her eye, and Goncalves had grievous facial injuries that made her unrecognizable. Investigators noted months of suspicious activity near the victims' off-campus house.

Goncalves reportedly believed she was being followed, and at one point had seen a male watching her from a hill. On November 4, just nine days before the murders, the roommates returned home to find their door open, and the door frame was damaged.

As per a report by NBC, witnesses who recognized Kohberger and testified he had scratches on his face, which he claimed were from a car accident, also testified that they had seen him outside the victims’ home.

A Tinder match also testified that Kohberger had asked her what the worst way she could think of to die, and brought up the topic of a “Ka-Bar” knife.

Despite DNA evidence, surveillance footage, and mobile phone data leading investigators to suspect Kohberger, they still couldn't establish a motive. Kohberger never explained his behavior, and investigators were unable to recover the murder weapon or the clothes that he wore.

Additionally, the detective was only able to obtain limited responses from Kohberger regarding the Idaho Murders. When asked if he understood what he was arrested for, he responded with, "Of course," and requested an attorney, ending further communication, according to the report by CBS News on July 24, 2025.

Families of Idaho Murder victims provided their testimonies during the hearing

Alivea Goncalves, victim Kayle Goncalves's sister, provided her testimony (Image via Getty)

According to CBS Evening News, during the sentencing hearing for the Idaho Murders, family members delivered statements that described the impact of the murders and directly confronted Kohberger.

“You tried to break our community, but you failed.”, said Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves.

Her sister, Alivea Goncalves, openly mocked Kohberger’s academic ambitions, calling him “a complete joke.” Xana Kernodle’s mother, Cara Northington, stated that her faith had led her to forgive Kohberger, though she acknowledged the pain would never fade.

"His acts are too heinous… Society needs to be protected against this evil.”, said Madison Mogen’s mother, Karen Laramie.

The survivors, Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke, also delivered emotional testimonies about the trauma of surviving that night, detailing the fear and psychological scars that remain.

