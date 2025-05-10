How to watch Dateline's two-hour Bryan Kohberger special on the Idaho student murders? Streaming details explored

Dateline recently released their two-hour Bryan Kohberger special on the Idaho student murders titled The Terrible Night on King Road on Friday, May 9, 2025. The brutal murders claimed the lives of four young students. The episode provided detailed reports, CCTV footage, and interviews with the people associated with the victims and the case.

Dateline shared a preview on their official Instagram channel on May 9, 2025, with host Keith Morrison narrating the case. The caption on the post read:

"It’s the case that’s caught the attention of the whole world, and Keith will have exclusive new details, video and images not seen publicly until now…'The Terrible Night on King Road' all new tonight at 9/8c."

Viewers who weren't able to watch the special when it aired can also stream it on Peacock or listen to it on the Dateline NCB Podcast.

Dateline special on Idaho students' murders is available on NBC and Peacock

The shocking murders of four college students of the University of Idaho by Bryan Kohberger on November 13, 2022, have been comprehensively presented in the latest 2-hour Deadline special titled, The Terrible Night on King Road. The special aired on NBC on Friday, May 9, 202,5, at 9 pm Eastern Time.

The viewers who couldn't watch the episode when it aired can watch it on the NBC website and the Dateline NBC Podcast. The episodes are also available to stream on Peacock. However, one would require a subscription to the streaming platform to watch the content.

The cost of a Peacock subscription in the United States ranges from $7.99 per month to $13.99 per month. Users can get the ad-supported Premium plan at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year. It must be noted that the Peacock subscription cost varies according to the territory, and it might not be available in certain locations.

About the Idaho student murders

In the early hours of November 13, 2022, four young students of the University of Idaho were brutally stabbed to death. The incident occurred in a rented off-campus house in Moscow, where the students lived, with two more tenants.

The students, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, were killed sometime between 4 am and 4:25 am local time, according to court documents. The brutal murders shocked the entire nation and were followed by a nationwide investigation involving over 130 members of law enforcement from the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The accused, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested on December 30, 2022, at his parents' house in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Kohberger was previously employed at Washington State University in Pullman as a PhD student and a teaching assistant. However, he was terminated on December 19, 2022, based on his performance and behaviour, which had been a matter of concern for the faculty members for months.

As per NBC News, Kohberger's trial is scheduled to start in August 2025 and end in November. The judge, Steven Hippler, ruled last month that the accused can face the death penalty if found guilty. The ruling came against Kohberger's defence attorney's request to strike out capital punishment as an option, citing Kohberger's diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the latest special on Dateline and other such content.

