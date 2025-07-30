Perez Hilton reacts to Bryan Kohberger’s first police interview being released after the Idaho murders, calls it “BIZARRE” 

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton recently reacted to the teaching assistant Bryan Kohberger’s first police interview, calling the exchange &quot;bizarre.&quot; Following Kohberger's sentencing for the murder of four University of Idaho students on July 23, 2025, newly released police documents detailed his first interview with investigators.Bryan Kohberger, 30, reportedly displayed a strange calm during his conversation at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks, according to a summary of his interview from the Moscow Police Department.As reported by FOX 13 Seattle on July 28, 2025, the teaching assistant was asked whether he knew about the November 2022 deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. He replied, &quot;Of course,&quot; admitting he received a crime alert from Washington State University (WSU). When pressed for details, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right, saying, &quot;I think I would need a lawyer.&quot;Perez Hilton took to X on July 30, 2025, to react to the interview, writing:&quot;Bryan Kohberger's First Police Interview Released, And It Is... BIZARRE!&quot;Bryan Kohberger's first police interview after Idaho murders exploredBefore shutting down the conversation, Bryan Kohberger engaged in small talk with detectives. Per FOX 13 Seattle, he spoke at length about his Ph.D. in criminology, citing that he chose WSU because GRE scores were not required.&quot;Knowledge was far more important to him than money,&quot; the police report said, and noted that Kohberger &quot;loved being in college.&quot;The talk took a turn when Kohberger brought up WSU football, his cross-country road trip with his father, and his ideas about spirituality and God. Raised a Christian but a &quot;skeptic&quot; by nature, Kohberger stated that he questioned his beliefs when he encountered the beauty of nature.&quot;We spoke about this for some time and Kohberger said he was raised Christian but was always a skeptic except when confronted with the beauty of the natural world,&quot; the report read.Commenting on the report, Perez Hilton expressed his shock at Kohberger's demeanor in his blog.&quot;Small talk, spirituality, then pleading the fifth. Not exactly SVU levels of drama,&quot; he wrote. &quot;But it’s weird, right?? Definitely didn’t expect the talk about God.&quot;The blogger also pointed out Kohberger’s comment to one of the detectives: “You do look familiar.” As Kohberger had not previously had any dealings with the officer, Hilton was puzzled by this remark.&quot;We’ve been following this case for over two years, and we could not pick this cop out of a lineup,&quot; he quipped.Bryan Kohberger’s behavior during the police interview was analyzed by retired homicide detective Chris McDonough on a July 29, 2025, episode of News Nation's Banfield.McDonough said Kohberger's composed, in-control persona, such as answering questions with other questions, or veering to talking about scientific matters, was seemingly an intentional power-play.“Sometimes, these mind games become a way to maintain his control over the conversation as a whole. He also flipped the conversation back to the investigators. That’s a common technique (for) somebody who wants to maintain the dominance over the situation … what he’s saying is, ‘I’m the teacher, you’re the student,'” McDonough said.On July 23, 2025, Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.