Perez Hilton reacts to ‘And Just Like That’ ending after season 3, calls it “a very polarizing show”

Perez Hilton recently shared his take on reports surrounding the HBO show And Just Like That, confirming that the Sex and the City spinoff will come to an end after its third season.In his YouTube channel on August 2, Hilton said:&quot;Some breaking TV news. And Just Like That has been cancelled. I don't want to frame how it's perceived because perception is very different depending on who you ask.&quot;Perez Hilton stated that, unlike Sex and the City, the renowned HBO show that ran from 1998 to 2004, And Just Like That has been &quot;very polarizing.&quot;&quot;Although I would say that is different, you know, unlike the original show, that was mostly universally loved, And Just Like That has been a very polarizing show. But how fun for the fans to get three extra seasons. That's pretty cool,&quot; Hilton added.&quot;This might be a wonderful place to stop&quot;: Michael Patrick King's take on ending And Just Like That View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnd Just Like That's conclusion was officially announced on August 2 on Instagram by showrunner Michael Patrick King, who stated that the series will not only wrap up its third season on August 14, but that episode will also serve as the show's finale.&quot;And just like that... the ongoing storytelling of Sex And The City universe is coming to an end. While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That... season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop,&quot; he wrote.Michael emphasized that he, along with executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker, HBO CEO Casey Bloys, and the head of original programming Sarah Aubrey, decided to end the series this year with a two-part finale, extending the original series order from 10 episodes to 12.He also admitted that he and Sarah chose to hold off on announcing the news until now because they didn't want the word &quot;final&quot; to overshadow the fun viewers would have while watching the show.&quot;It's with gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years,&quot; he added.Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall, who starred as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, seemingly responded to the show's conclusion in an Instagram post dated August 1. While the actress didn't directly mention the show, the post came just hours after Michael Patrick King announced the series' end.&quot;It’s the end of a very long week,&quot; the actress captioned the post.Although Carttrall didn't appear in the spinoff, she made a brief cameo in season 2. Speaking about her character, in an interview with The Times in June 2025, Kim stated:&quot;I created a fantastic character that I loved, and I put a lot of love in it. And if I’m remembered only for that, then that’s really OK.&quot;Meanwhile, on August 2, Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrays Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City series and its reboot, also took to Instagram to celebrate the legacy of her iconic character.&quot;Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete.&quot;And Just Like That season 3, which began on May 29, 2025, continues the story of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York as they deal with growing older and their relationships in their 50s.