Sex and The City star Sarah Jessica Parker reveals that she kept every Carrie Bradshaw outfit on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast

Sarah Jessica Parker recently opened up on how her life changed by playing the character Carrie Bradshaw in the popular series, Sex and The City.

The actress appeared in an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper, on June 18, 2025, where the television producer said that she has kept most of Carrie’s outfits with her over the years. Notably, Alex questioned Sarah about how she negotiated to keep Carrie's outfits since the first episode in her contract.

Sarah Jessica Parker said that the credit goes to her new attorney, who began working with her even before she met her husband, Matthew Broderick. The Sesame Street star referred to her attorney and said,

"From the beginning of our relationship, he said, ‘You should always keep your clothing. No matter what it is.’ And he said, ‘Some studios are gonna be harder to negotiate with about that because they like to have their own archive and that makes sense.’ And he was totally right.”

Sarah Jessica Parker recalled that the contract she signed for Sex and The City allowed her to keep everything, except things that a designer loaned them or a consignment piece from a vintage shop that needed to be returned.

The Glee star also shared how the many fashion designers did not request the dresses to be sent back and said,

“Often those same designers would end up saying, “Just keep it, have it, be part of that archive.” So yeah, it’s a huge amount.”

Sarah Jessica Parker spoke up on how the criticism of Carrie Bradshaw affected her

In the same episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Striking Distance star recalled that there was a time when Carrie Bradshaw became a subject of criticism for certain reasons. Sarah said that the negative comments towards her character also made her emotional at one point.

Sarah Jessica Parker claimed that the comments were mostly aimed at her physical appearance, which was not possible for her to change, and she never intended to change it. The Nelsonville, Ohio native recalled the experience by saying,

“I didn’t feel like I could sit in a room and someone would say to me, ‘You’re really unattractive’, and then I could say, ‘Wow. Well, first of all, that’s hard to hear. But second of all, why do you seem angry about it, or why do you feel it’s necessary to comment?’”

The 60-year-old said that a magazine had once made a negative opinion about her physical appearance. Sarah said that the magazine’s comments also led to a few comments in her mind, including why the publication “seem to delight” in saying certain things about her. The Here and Now star recalled how she reacted and said,

“That’s the only time I really cried about it. I think it was just an accumulation of maybe a season of that kind of commentary.”

Apart from the HBO comedy-drama series, Sarah Jessica Parker returned as Carrie Bradshaw in the film adaptations of Sex and The City, released in 2008 and 2010.

