And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10 ending explained: Did Carrie Bradshaw finally learned to let go?

In the And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10, titled Better Than S*x, Carrie Bradshaw quietly turns a page in her journey, not with a dramatic twist, but with emotional clarity. Instead of ending with a breakup, wedding, or death, the episode concludes with a meaningful but brief kiss between Emma and Duncan, her neighbor, before they go their separate ways. Carrie has been with Mr. Big and Aidan for years, but now she feels ready to move forward, not with someone else, but with herself. This finale isn’t about grand romance; it’s about endings that create space for new beginnings. Duncan brings fresh energy and appreciation for Carrie’s “me-ness,” but their moment is short. And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10 concludes with a kiss, a goodbye, and Carrie finally stepping into a new chapter on her own.What happened to Carrie Bradshaw's relationship with Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10?And Just Like That… season 3 episode 10 explored Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) emotional growth with surprising subtlety. The episode begins in the aftermath of her breakup with Aidan Shaw. While their separation was definite, the question lingered: could Carrie truly let go of her past, or would she continue to recycle the same romantic patterns?Episode 10 answers that question. Carrie is no longer spiraling or waiting. She’s writing—productively, passionately, and without distraction. Duncan Reeves, a fellow writer and admirer of her work, becomes a symbol of the kind of man who sees her for who she is, not who she was with Big or Aidan. Their dynamic is mutual, respectful, and creatively fulfilling. But the show doesn’t turn their connection into a new long-term relationship. Instead, Duncan leaves for England, reminding Carrie—and the audience—that not every good thing has to last forever to matter. This moment is crucial. Earlier seasons and episodes consistently showed Carrie clinging to past relationships, hoping to rewrite their endings. In contrast, And Just Like That… season 3 episode ends with her accepting a temporary but transformative connection. She lets go of Aidan, of Big’s memory, and even of Duncan with grace, not devastation. She doesn’t cry. She doesn’t fall apart. She finishes her book, walks back into her home, and keeps moving forward.What makes Duncan different from Carrie’s past relationships?Duncan Reeves stands in sharp contrast to Carrie Bradshaw’s long list of romantic entanglements. From Big’s emotional aloofness to Aidan’s clingy sentimentality, many of Carrie’s relationships have been marked by drama, power imbalances, or personal compromise. But And Just Like That… season 3 introduced Duncan as someone who never tried to change her or control her path. Duncan respects Carrie as a writer. He reads her work carefully, offers her criticism, and tells her how intelligent she is. They are close because they respect each other, not because they want to be together. Big and Aidan often saw Carrie as a romantic or idealized figure. Duncan, on the other hand, saw her as a complete person with flaws, talents, and independence. He doesn't aim to change her or make her fit into his life. Instead, he admits that having her around is a lovely distraction from his work, which he has to set aside to finish his novel. Even Carrie notices the difference. She tells Seema that Duncan is the first man who sees her “me-ness,” not just her beauty or charm. He doesn’t diminish her fashion sense but elevates it as a unique expression of self. Their brief relationship ends not because of conflict but because both prioritize personal growth and creative work. This distinction is crucial to understanding Carrie’s growth in And Just Like That… season 3. For the first time, she experiences a relationship without codependence. She values herself outside of romance, and Duncan’s departure reinforces her newfound ability to let people go without losing herself.How does the ending reflect Carrie's growth as a writer and a person?Carrie Bradshaw's writing has always reflected her feelings. In the first season of Sex and the City, her essays focused mainly on love, heartbreak, and bad dates. But in And Just Like That… season 3, her writing becomes deeper. She is crafting a story that is deep, literary, and rooted in sadness and strength.Duncan helps her improve the story in episode 10 because he loves her efforts. He says that the woman in her book, who is clearly a stand-in for Carrie, should live. Don't die. He says, &quot;She lives. She is such a one-of-a-kind person. It would be a shame to kill her.&quot; That suggestion also serves as an affirmation.For years, Carrie’s story has been closely tied to the men in her life. Now, her story - both literally and figuratively - centers on her survival, her joy, and her autonomy. Duncan doesn’t save her. He inspires her. And when he leaves, she continues her story on her own. The symbolic weight of this moment in And Just Like That… season 3 is subtle but powerful. Carrie’s growth as a writer reflects her growth as a person. She no longer needs to use writing as a way to cope or to express romantic confusion.Instead, she uses it to find her voice, to tell a story that is hers alone. This aligns with how And Just Like That… season 3 depicts the character’s arc. There’s no dramatic turning point. Just a woman, in autumn, in New York, sitting down to write. Alone, but not lonely.How do the supporting storylines reinforce Carrie’s journey?And Just Like That… season 3 (Image via HBO Max)Throughout And Just Like That… season 3, Carrie’s friends have grappled with their own versions of letting go and growing up. Episode 10 highlights these arcs with clarity and cohesion.Miranda, for instance, confronts the chaos of impending grandmotherhood after her son Brady reveals that he’s gotten a casual hookup pregnant. Her initial reaction, stalking and judging, reflects her struggle to accept change. But her eventual apology to Mia, even after being sprayed with water at a salon, shows her willingness to face uncomfortable realities.Seema, too, deals with fear of attachment. After accidentally killing her boyfriend Adam’s beloved plant, his living tribute to his late mother, she distances herself, assuming he won’t forgive her. But Adam surprises her by replanting the salvaged clippings and bringing her a gift, proving that love doesn’t have to be perfect to be meaningful.Charlotte, overwhelmed by domestic responsibilities and Harry’s health concerns, finally breaks down during a Zoom energy healing session. She admits she’s at her emotional limit. That vulnerability is a release, one that allows her to acknowledge her burdens and start healing.These storylines, while separate from Carrie’s, share a common theme: surrender, not giving up, but accepting change. Embracing imperfection. Letting go of control. In doing so, they echo Carrie’s transformation in the final episode of And Just Like That… season 3.Episode 11 of And Just Like That… season 3 will air on Max on August 7, 2025.