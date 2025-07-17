“I could see the two of them together” — Perez Hilton reacts to Sarah Jessica Parker confirming dating Nicolas Cage on Andy Cohen’s show

Sarah Jessica Parker during her July 13, 2025, appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen confirmed her short-lived romance with Honeymoon in Vegas co-star Nicolas Cage. Blogger and columnist Perez Hilton reacted to the news in a July 16, 2025, YouTube video.

On Wednesday, Hilton took to his YouTube channel and shared his thoughts on Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicolas Cage as a couple.

“I could see the two of them together. She had her happy ending, and he got his too, though, so all good. He is also happily married and the father of several children. So, congrats to him,” he said.

Notably, the media personality mentioned in his video that the two actors were rumored to be in a relationship back in the early ’90s. However, it was never confirmed until Parker discussed it on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, who is also her close friend.

During the segment, Cohen asked Parker how she knew that her husband, Matthew Broderick, whom she married in 1997, was “the one.” After the Hocus Pocus actress recollected the moment she knew that she loved her now-husband, Cohen asked her if she had ever dated Cage. Parker revealed that they did with a “Yes, I did.”

Hilton commented further on this revelation in his YouTube video.

“She didn’t spill any more tea. She kissed, but she didn’t really tell. She just confirmed... I love it when [older folks] participate, ’cause yes, SJP and Nick are both in their 60s,” he said.

Nicolas Cage admits he didn’t pass “the Mom test” while dating Sarah Jessica Parker

After Sarah Jessica Parker admitted to havinf dated Nicolas Cage in the early ’90s, the latter shared his side of the story in a statement to E! News on July 14, 2025.

“I cared about Sarah, but I don’t think I passed the Mom test. I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at the Russian Tea Room, and I don’t know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn't hear from her again,” the Moonstruck actor shared.

Sarah Jessica Parker starred alongside Nicolas Cage in the 1992 film Honeymoon in Vegas. The duo played lovers Betsy and Jack in the romantic comedy film written and directed by Andrew Bergman.

In the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen episode, the Sex and the City star also talked about her husband, Matthew Broderick. Reminiscing about the early days of their relationship, Parker said that she “just knew he was incredible” after spending some time with him.

The And Just Like That... star also added that she knew the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star was “the one” for her “pretty early” and that she was the one who said “I love you” first in their relationship.

Sarah Jessica Parker married Matthew Broderick in the year 1997. The couple have worked together on Broadway, first in 1996 and again in 2020. The pair share a son, James Wilke, and twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha.

Nicolas Cage is currently married to Riko Shibata. They tied the knot in 2021 and had their daughter, August, in 2022. Cage has been married five times, namely to Patricia Arquette in 1995, Lisa Marie Presley in 2002, Alice Kim in 2004, and Erika Koike in 2019.

