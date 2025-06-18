Sarah Jessica Parker asks a three-word question when asked if she'd put a Labubu doll on her designer bag

American actress and producer Sarah Jessica Parker appeared on the June 18, 2025, episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. During their conversation, Cooper brought up the latest trending topic in the fashion and pop culture world—the Labubu doll.

"Would you put a Labubu on your designer bag?" Cooper asked Parker, in the context of these dolls.

Parker is well known for her iconic role in the series Sex and the City, known for its unforgettable fashion moments. However, the fashion icon was seemingly caught off guard and looked visibly confused by the question. She responded with a puzzled three-word question.

"What is that?" she asked.

For context, the Labubu doll is a collectible toy inspired by The Monsters, a story series created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung. According to the official Pop Mart website information, Labubu is a "kind-hearted" doll, despite its mischievous appearance. At present, these dolls have become a cult phenomenon, celebrated for their coveted status as limited-edition collectibles.

A Labubu doll on a handbag (Image via Getty)

In the Call Her Daddy podcast episode, Cooper highlighted their rising popularity. She noted how Labubu doll fans were "waiting in line for hours" just to get their hands on these dolls.

Alex Cooper then reiterated her question, asking the actress if she would ever consider accessorizing her bag with Labubu dolls. Parker replied that she wouldn't, clarifying that it wasn't her aesthetic. She further explained that though she appreciated the trend's appeal, adorning her designer handbags with trinkets had never been her style.

"I think I wouldn't, but not because I'm better than that and not because I'm above it… I don't think I ever hung a lot from a bag. Even when scarves started being tied around bags," Sarah Jessica Parker explained.

Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about hurtful criticism faced while playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City franchise

Sarah Jessica Parker (Image via Getty)

In the Call Her Daddy podcast appearance, Sarah Jessica Parker reflected on the emotional toll of portraying Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004 and its two film adaptations.

The Hocus Pocus actress revealed that one of the most painful aspects of fame was the scrutiny over her physical appearance. She further explained that this scrutiny was particularly disturbing because it targeted things beyond her control.

"Discussions of my physical person [were the hardest]… Like, stuff that I couldn't change and wouldn't change and had never considered changing, or still even after hearing something that was like, 'What? Somebody would say that?' — even still, no interest in changing it," she explained.

Parker added that what hurt the most was the impersonal nature of these remarks. She said that it didn't feel like a discussion, but more like a judgment passed without context or consequence.

"Also, I didn't feel like it was actually a conversation. I didn't feel like I could sit in a room and someone would say to me, 'You're really unattractive,' and then I could say, 'Wow. Well, first of all, that's hard to hear. But second of all, why do you seem angry about it, or why do you feel it's necessary to comment?'" Sarah Jessica Parker explained.

The actress also recalled a particularly emotional moment when she broke down after reading cruel comments in a magazine. She remembered feeling blindsided by how personal the attack felt and how deliberate the cruelty seemed. She further elaborated how the comment felt like a "kick in the rubber parts."

"I was just like, 'Why is this a problem? … Why do you seem to delight in saying it?' And I called two of my friends … and I was sobbing because it felt so purposeful," she added.

Sarah Jessica Parker admitted that it was the only time she truly cried over public commentary. She said it was the culmination of what she described as a full season of unrelenting criticism. She said that the emotional toll had built over time, making that moment particularly difficult.

Parker further explained that she had thought she was a "fairly confident person," but was unprepared for the level of scrutiny that came with being on a "television show in particular." She added that she "wasn't prepared for public commentary," which she received before the age of social media, and that the experience became a "real test" of her coping mechanisms.

"At that time, I thought I was a fairly confident person … but it really comes into question and is tested when you're kind of filleted in a way ... We're better for those kinds of experiences, but not all of us are good at it right away," she added.

Sarah Jessica Parker is currently starring in the third season of And Just Like That, the continuation of the Sex and the City series, which premiered on May 29, 2025.

