The star of Say Yes to the Dress, Randy Fenoli, has amassed a net worth of around $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, through his appearances on the show. In an April 16 interview with Swoon, the fashion designer who helps brides from around the world choose their perfect wedding dress looked back at notable TV wedding dresses.

Among the famous characters on TV, Carrie Bradshaw is one of the most iconic ones from the Sex and the City franchise. Randy Fenoli discussed the wedding dress for Sarah Jessica Parker's character from the movie. He expressed that the dress fit Carrie's personality, but thought the bouquet stems were too long.

The Say Yes to the Dress star also commented on Laura Webber's wedding dress from General Hospital. He spoke about liking the dress but felt it had too much going on, with too much veil, hair, and sleeves.

He preferred simpler designs that let the bride shine. This led to him expressing his opinions about the fashion from that era.

"I prefer that the dress enhances the bride’s beauty and not overpower. I think the ’80s were just a little too much of everything. It was about excess in the ’80s,” stated Say Yes to the Dress star.

Say Yes to the Dress star Randy Fenoli reveals his not-so-favorite TV wedding dresses

Afteward, Randy Fenoli evaluated Erica Kane's 1993 wedding dress from All My Children. He liked the dress, noting it fit her "petite" frame well. Randy particularly appreciated the high neck and long sleeves, which gave the dress a classic "Grace Kelly kind of feel".

Next was Dr. Temperance Brennan's wedding dress from Bones. He admired the attention to detail at the top of the dress and her neckline and called the dress one of his favorites.

“I‘m a really tough critic, but I think this is probably one of my favorite looks yet,” said Say Yes to the Dress star.

Randy Fenoli praised Emma Swan's wedding dress from Once Upon a Time. He thought it was "beautiful" and "classic", again likening it to Grace Kelly's style.

However, Fenoli didn't like Cristina Yang's red wedding dress from Grey's Anatomy. He felt the color wasn't suitable for a wedding and suggested white or off-white dresses make brides stand out.

“I tell brides, if you wear white or off-white or whatever, then you’re going to be sure to stand out at your wedding because somebody else could have shown up in this color,” expressed Randy.

Molly Carter's wedding dress from Insecure was another dress that Randy Fenoli didn't like. He felt the design was overwhelming and distracted from the bride. Leslie Knope's wedding dress from Parks and Recreation fell into the same category as the ones above.

He specifically criticized the newspaper-print skirt, saying it didn't work for him.

While Say Yes to the Dress season 23 made its premiere on April 5, Randy chatted with PEOPLE on April 7 and reflected on his most unforgettable moments. Randy Fenoli's "number one" moment was when his mother, Jeanette, visited Kleinfeld for her 93rd birthday on season 15 episode 3. Jeanette Fenoli passed away in March 2023 at the age of 99.

While talking to PEOPLE, Randy credited his mother with bringing his attention to sewing. When he was young, he made a dress for her, and she wore it to work as a nurse.

Impressed with his skills, she asked him to make another garment, marking the beginning of his sewing career. Fenoli grew up on a small farm in Illinois, where he learned to sew at the age of nine.

Watch new episodes of Say Yes to the Dress season 23 on Saturdays on TLC.

