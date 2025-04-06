Say Yes to the Dress season 23 premiere recap: One bride makes an unexpected request while Dorothy tries a wedding dress

After a break of two years, Say Yes to the Dress is back with season 23 on April 5, 2025. The reality TV series that airs on TLC, focuses on events at Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan. It follows the work of sales associates, managers, and fitters at the store, while also profiling brides as they search for their ideal wedding dresses.

Among the cast members are Mara Urshel and Ronald Rothstein, who co-own Kleinfeld. Randy Fenoli used to be the Fashion Director at Kleinfeld (2007 to 2012). He has appeared regularly on the show and is now working as an independent consultant. Meanwhile, Dorothy Silver serves as the Director of Sales and Merchandising, and Nicole Sacco is the former Director of Fittings and Sales at Kleinfeld.

In the premiere episode of Say Yes to the Dress season 23, Randy Fenoli was asked by one bride to be the wedding officiant on her special day. Cast member Dorothy tried on a wedding dress for the first time after working in the shop for over 25 years.

What happened in the Say Yes to the Dress season 23 premiere?

In the season premiere of Say Yes to the Dress, Bride Lori surprised everyone during her appointment by revealing that her visit to Kleinfeld was not just for a wedding dress. Lori and her group had a different plan in mind, which involved asking Randy Fenoli to perform a wedding ceremony. Fenoli was unsure what to expect as Lori prepared to say something. However, instead of showing off a dress or accessories, Lori came with her fiancé, Shay.

The scene caught everyone off guard, including Lori's friend Janine, who sensed that something unexpected was happening. Shay was visibly moved by Lori's appearance and expressed his love for her. He then surprised everyone by asking the Say Yes to the Dress star Randy to marry them on the spot. Lori mentioned that Randy was an officiant, leading to a request for him to perform the ceremony.

“So, Randy, will you say yes to marrying us today?” Lori asks.

Jenna Miller was another bride featured in the episode. She was accompanied by her mother and her friends so that she could pick out a dress. When consultant Katherine asked her about the wedding theme, she disclosed the love of baseball that she and her husband shared. They had planned a "vintage baseball theme" for their special day on a baseball field.

Jenna also mentioned that she had already purchased a dress from Kleinfeld as she didn't want to be outshined by anyone else. With a budget of $3,000, Jenna expressed that she wanted a red ribbon to lace up the dress in order to stand out. Next, the Director of Kleinfeld's Sales and Merchandising, Dorothy set out to look for a dress for herself.

Dorothy said that it was the first time in her 25 years in the store that she was trying on a wedding dress. The very first outfit she tried, she felt like it was "sketched on" to her and didn't feel the need to try anything else.

"My heart is coming out of my chest. There is no second look now, I think. This is it. I'm wearing this for first look, second look, third look, and fourth look," she stated.

As she showed her attire to Estee, who designed the dress, they both got emotional. Dorothy recalled working hard to lose 100 pounds and thought she looked "confident and beautiful" in Estee's dress.

Watch new episodes of Say Yes to the Dress season 23 on Saturdays on TLC.

