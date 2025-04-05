"This is the best day of my life" — Love On The Spectrum star Tanner fulfills his dream of meeting Jack Black on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tanner Smith, a star of Netflix's Love On The Spectrum, was overjoyed when Kelly Clarkson surprised him with a special treat on the April 3 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Tanner had been discussing the third season of his show when Kelly reminded him of a previous video message from Jack Black.

Soon after, another video message from Jack Black appeared on the screen, in which the actor shared that he couldn't wait to meet Tanner in person. As soon as the message concluded, Jack made a dramatic entrance—running onto the stage and hugging Tanner. An excited Tanner complimented Jack's acting talent, and in return, Jack praised Tanner for his appearance on the reality show.

“Hey, I love you on the show, and I can’t wait for the next season. I’m so happy for you having all of this success and wonderful time in your life. And to meet you in person is really amazing for me too,” Jack Black said.

The two shared weightlifting tips and made plans to work out together, with Tanner even offering to exchange numbers. The Love On The Spectrum star further added:

“Thank you so much, Miss Kelly. Miss Kelly, thank you so much. This is the best day of my life.”

Love On The Spectrum star Tanner Smith shares dating life and recent adventures

Love On The Spectrum star Tanner Smith shared his recent activities, including working at the Shepherd Hotel, traveling to Mexico, Thailand, and California, and attending his sister Taylor's wedding as the groomsman. He also spoke about visiting classrooms, where he read books and taught students about stimming, a behavior that people with autism use to calm themselves.

Tanner demonstrated a stimming behavior he used to do as a child, flapping his hands and making sounds. His sister, Madelyn, noted that her first-grade students were captivated by his presentation.

Kelly Clarkson asked Tanner about his experience on the new season of Love on the Spectrum, and he confirmed that he was going on more dates.

"Yes, I'm going on more dates. It's fun. I find it's very interesting, and it's so cool. And I went on dates with these two girls," Tanner said.

He shared details about his dates with two girls, Callie and Shyann, which took place at the Botanical Garden and a farm. Tanner also discussed his future plans, including moving back to his hometown of St. Matthews.

In Love on the Spectrum season 3, Tanner went on two dates with Callie. Their first date took them to a goat farm, where they discovered a shared love for animals. The date continued with a romantic dinner and a walk along the water, ending with a kiss on the cheek from Tanner. Both described each other as kind and sweet and expressed interest in seeing each other again.

On their second date, Callie expressed that she was happy to go on many more dates with Tanner.

However, the show's producers shared that their relationship has not progressed beyond friendship for now.

“Callie and Tanner remain in touch. But love is yet to blossom,” the end credits noted.

Although Tanner and Callie's love didn't blossom on the show, five couples remained together by the end of the season. Connor and Georgie, who share a mutual love for nature, visited Connor's family and shared a kiss in the rain. Madison and Tyler also stayed together, bonding over their shared interest in country music and adventure.

Pari joined the show to explore her s*xuality and experience dating a woman for the first time. She connected with Tina and shared her first kiss with her in episode 7. James and Shelley, who met on social media, celebrated James' birthday together.

After the party, they shared a sweet moment alone and kissed. James asked if they were officially a couple, and Shelley agreed. Furthermore, Abbey and David also celebrated their three-year anniversary on the show.

Watch all the episodes of Love On The Spectrum season 3 on Netflix.

