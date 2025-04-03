"I wanna keep seeing you" — Love on the Spectrum star Tanner makes his feelings clear about Callie

Netflix's Love on the Spectrum returned with a new season on April 2. It showcased the journey of individuals on the autism spectrum as they formed romantic connections and planned their future. Among them was Tanner, a returning star from South Carolina, who enjoyed his second date with Callie in episode 7. Toward the end of their date, he expressed his feelings and said:

"I want... I want... I wanna keep seeing you."

The Love on the Spectrum star often harped on the importance of conversations in a relationship and believed Callie was just as "talkative" as he would want his partner to be. During their first date, the pair discussed their favorite foods and even danced, sparking a connection. Their bond consolidated during their second date, which ended with Tanner kissing Callie on the cheek.

He appreciated Callie's kind nature, her personality, and added that she was easy to talk to. Callie was equally complimentary and felt Tanner complemented her and that they were compatible with one another.

"You know how to treat a woman" — Love on the Spectrum star Callie praises Tanner's behavior with her

Episode 7 of Love on the Spectrum saw Tanner and Callie enjoy their second date in Lake Keowee, South Carolina. After having exhausted all topics to talk about, Tanner conveyed the same to Callie but assured her that he was "having fun" regardless.

However, he quickly came up with a joke to keep the conversation flowing.

"Why do ducks have feathers?" he asked Callie.

When Callie could not answer his question and asked him why, he said:

"To cover up their b*tt quacks!"

As the Love on the Spectrum couple laughed, Callie interjected, complimenting Tanner for being a "very nice guy." Tanner thanked her for the compliment and said she was a "nice girl" herself before confessing that he found her "so smoking hot-looking." Callie became shy and giggled while covering her face with her palms. She then thanked Tanner for his "flattering" remark.

While speaking to the Love on the Spectrum cameras, Callie confessed that no one had ever called her "smoking hot" before. However, she appreciated Tanner for commenting on her appearance, admitting that it felt "really nice." When asked about the future of their relationship, Callie stated she could see herself going on multiple dates with him, hoping it their journey never ended.

The couple then stepped out of the restaurant to take a walk. As they watched the sun set together, Tanner said:

"You're very nice and very kind, and I like your personality. And you're easy to talk to."

Callie appreciated his observation and praised Tanner's demeanor with her, saying:

"Yeah, you're very handsome, too, and sweet and kind, and you know how to treat a woman."

The pair agreed to see each other again, hoping it would result in something fruitful. At that point, Tanner asked Callie if she wanted to kiss. Although hesitant at first, she allowed him to kiss her on the cheek. She then thanked him for another "wonderful day."

When the Love on the Spectrum star asked Tanner if it was his first kiss, he answered in the affirmative, stating that it was "great." Callie and Tanner held hands and reminisced about their date as both admitted the "best part" was talking to one another.

Despite striking a connection and enjoying each other's company, the closing scenes of the episode revealed that Tanner and Callie had yet to find a romantic spark in their bond. However, they continued to stay in contact with one another.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

