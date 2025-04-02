Love On The Spectrum season 3 episode 4 recap: Madison goes on a date with Tyler, while Georgie makes his feelings clear about Connor

Love On The Spectrum season 3 released episode 4 on March 2, 2025. The episode continued to follow the cast members' dating journeys, shedding light on connections between people on the autistic spectrum, their experiences, and communication styles.

Episode 4 focused on Madison's first date with Tyler, as they met at Tampa's Sunken Gardens and bonded over various topics such as country music, charity, TV shows, and shared practices. Elsewhere on Love On The Spectrum, Georgie and Connor got back together for another date, where they confessed their feelings more openly.

What happened in the Love On The Spectrum episode 3?

In episode 4, Madison and Tyler went on a date at the Sunken Gardens, where they started discussing about country music. Tyler said his favorite artist is Alan Jackson. She shared her excitement about having seen Shania Twain in a concert and told him that she plans to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Tyler, a DJ, spoke about his role in announcing concerts.

“They had me announce the Beach Boys and Jordan Davis concerts,” he stated.

Madison was surprised and asked, “Really? You’re a DJ?” Tyler confirmed, explaining that he performs at various events, including charity walks for Autism Speaks. Madison also stated that she plans to participate in community events through her church.

When she asked if Tyler attends church, he said that he does. Madison followed up with another question, “So you’re a Christian as well?” to which Tyler answered, “Yes, ma’am.” Their conversation shifted to holiday traditions, with Madison sharing her enthusiasm for early Christmas decorating, saying she usually starts on November 1. Tyler agreed, sharing that his celebrations begin right after his final Halloween DJ gig.

The duo then reminisced about childhood cartoons, as Tyler recalled baby photos of himself dressed as Sylvester the Cat. Madison playfully responded that she prefers Tweety. As they explored the gardens, they talked about social experiences and family. Madison said that she "had a lot of friends growing up.” Tyler agreed, saying, “Me too.” When asked about siblings, Tyler replied that he's "the only child.”

Later on Love On The Spectrum, Madison brought up the topic of her love for reality TV shows, such as The Weakest Link and The Bachelorette. Tyler replied that his mother watches The Bachelor franchise. Madison suggested they sit down, and both reflected on their date. She told the producers:

“I do like him. Yes, I do. I think I could see us going on a second date.”

Tyler shared:

“Going great. We have a lot of stuff in common. She seems like a very sweet girl.”

Elsewhere on Love On The Spectrum, Georgie and Connor's date began with greetings and a hug. She then told him that she had missed him, and he echoed the sentiment. Connor gave Georgie flowers, which she appreciated.

As they sat, Connor complimented her, saying that she was looking "lovely." While thanking, Georgie teased him, saying:

“Yes, a very handsome, nice guy picked them out for me.”

Connor played along, joking, “Somebody I know?” Georgie humorously described the person as being Connor’s height with a "Scottish beard." Connor corrected her, clarifying that his beard was actually "more Irish." Connor shared a personal anecdote, saying:

“My great-grandfather was actually a soldier during D-Day.” He then added, “Oh, I promised myself I wouldn’t talk politics on a date.”

Georgie said she didn’t know much about politics. So, the conversation turned to history, with Connor sharing facts about former presidents. As they continued to chat, Love On The Spectrum star Connor struggled to express his emotions.

"So, I'm sorry, Georgie. It's just, I don't know. Georgie, it's just, something about you just, it's... oh God, I'm rambling. I just feel, I just feel you have a certain appeal. A certain, a certain free spirit about you that I... Yeah," he said.

Later, as he walked to the restroom, he muttered to himself:

“Where have you been all my life?”

All the episodes of Love On The Spectrum season 3 are available to stream on Netflix.

