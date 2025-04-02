Love on the Spectrum Season 3 premiere recap - Connor goes out with a fan while Madison seeks advice from her besties

Love on the Spectrum returned for its third season on Netflix on April 2, 2025, bringing back familiar faces and introducing new cast members as they continue their search for meaningful connections. In the premiere episode, viewers reconnect with Connor, James, and Dani, while meeting new participants like Madison.

The episode opened with Connor, who reflected on his journey after things ended with Emily.

“When a cowboy falls off his horse, he gets up on the saddle again,” he said.

He added he was ready to give love another chance. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Madison from Florida introduces herself to viewers and reveals her passion for beadwork and her doll collection.

“I have enough beads until I die,” she shared, while sharing her excitement about a blind date and seeking guidance from her close friends.

James also returns this season, continuing his efforts to find someone with whom he can share life’s moments. During one of his dates, he shared he was looking for someone to share his "best moments." The episode also showed Dani and Adan’s one-year relationship milestone.

Connor meets Kate, a fan who reached out after watching the Love on the Spectrum show

Love on the Spectrum star Connor lives in Georgia with his mother, stepfather, and siblings. He talked to his family about how women often look for certain physical traits.

“It seems the only thing women are into nowadays is handsome faces, big muscles and tight abs and big arms,” he said.

His brother said that it was a "stereotype." His mom reminds him that many women value qualities like being “interesting and smart.” Despite being hesitant about dating a blonde, saying he preferred brunettes, Connor agreed to go on a date with Kate, who is related to one of his mom’s customers. During their conversation, Kate said:

"The reason I wanted to go out on a date with you is, I fell in love watching your season of the show."

Connor replied that was "pretty big." They talked about interests, including Kate’s love for nature and horses, and Connor’s passion for collecting swords and reading.

His mother had earlier encouraged him by saying:

“Just have fun and meet her.”

The date ended with Connor reflecting on the experience in Love on the Spectrum.

Madison prepares for dating with help from her best friends

Madison was introduced as someone who lives independently in Tampa, Florida, in the premiere episode of Love on the Spectrum. She shared her personal history, including how she was bullied during her childhood and how her love for beadwork started with her best friend’s mother. While describing her personality, she said she was a "girlie girl."

Before her upcoming blind date, Madison turned to her close friends for support in Love on the Spectrum. When asked how she feels about the date, she said she was “anxious,” but her friends reassure her that it’s normal. She mentioned she doesn’t have specific preferences but would like someone who loved “Christmas” and “Disney.”

Madison also shared about a past experience where her date offered her beer and later became too forward.

“He tried to snuggle me… he’d invite himself to my apartment,” she explained.

Her friends remind her to take things at her own pace, suggesting that she look for someone who’s ready to go “slow.” Meanwhile, James continued his search by going on speed dates. He first met Jacqueline, who shared that she enjoyed dancing. James said he was open to different styles, noting:

“I’m not bound to one style.”

Later, with Mikaela, he discussed life goals and dealbreakers. When he said he can’t be a parent, she shared that she would like to have a family, and their conversation ends soon after.

New episodes of Love on the Spectrum Season 3 are currently streaming on Netflix.

