What happened between Jakob and Carolina in Love is Blind Sweden season 2? Details explored

Marketing CEO Jakob Grünberg, 34, and dance company owner Karolina Finskas, 38, met during Love is Blind Sweden season 2's pod phase in early 2025. Their relationship started with Jakob connecting with both Karolina and Emmelie simultaneously in the pods. After choosing Karolina, Jakob proposed marriage without seeing her.

The couple faced three major challenges: Karolina's initial physical attraction concerns, trust issues involving Jakob's conversation with Emmelie, and different paces in expressing emotional commitment. They spent their honeymoon phase in Crete, Greece, and then lived together in Stockholm during the experiment.

On March 27, 2025, they married in the Love is Blind Sweden season 2 finale, with both saying yes at the altar. The couple rang in the New Year 2025 together in Egypt, confirming their continued relationship after filming ended.

Jakob and Karolina became the third married couple from Love is Blind Sweden season 2

Emmelie situation and trust issues

Jakob initially maintained strong connections with both Karolina and Emmelie in the Love is Blind Sweden pods. He engaged in deep discussions about his past experiences and future aspirations with each woman. A challenging moment arose during a group gathering when Jakob spent more than an hour in private conversation with Emmelie. Karolina felt isolated during this extended interaction.

Jakob explained that he wanted to resolve previous misunderstandings with Emmelie from their pod experience. He clarified his intentions and confirmed his commitment to Karolina.

Physical attraction and adjustment period

In her early confessional statements, Karolina acknowledged that Jakob differed from her usual dating preferences. Love is Blind Sweden season 2 star mentioned she might not have initiated contact with him in typical social settings. Despite these initial reactions, she recognized valuable qualities in Jakob's personality.

The couple maintained open dialogue about their relationship's progression. Their discussions focused on building mutual comfort while maintaining honest communication about their concerns.

Wedding decision and outcome

During the Love is Blind Sweden season 2 finale, Jakob and Karolina exchanged vows at their wedding ceremony. When asked about marriage, Jakob stated he had never felt more certain about any decision. Karolina responded with certainty, telling Jakob he remained her top choice since their first pod interaction.

The emotional ceremony saw Jakob tearing up as Karolina walked down the aisle with her father. During their vows, Karolina shared how Jakob broke down her emotional walls despite initial hesitation. Jakob expressed his complete commitment to their relationship. The couple sealed their marriage with ring exchanges and celebrated with family and friends.

At their reception, they showcased their lighter side when Karolina joked about needing lactose-free wedding cake.

Professional lives

Karolina transitioned her career from retail management into digital marketing studies. She owns Danca Global, a Stockholm-based dance company where she teaches and performs Samba. Her most recent performance took place at the Vibra Samba Stockholm festival. Beyond her professional dance career, Love is Blind Sweden season 2 star maintains active engagement with her students through regular classes and events.

Jakob runs a successful marketing business as CEO. He combines his business leadership with modeling work. His transformation story includes overcoming challenges during his teenage years. He maintained sobriety for over half his life while building his marketing enterprise.

The couple continues sharing their life updates through their social media accounts, with Karolina using @miss.samba and Jakob posting as @ootdjakob on Instagram.

Fans can watch Love is Blind Sweden season 2 on Netflix.

