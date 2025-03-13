"I started using drugs" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Jakob opens up about his troubled past to Emmelie

In the first episode of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, released on March 13, 2025, Jakob opened up about his troubled past to Emmelie during a pod date. Jakob found Emmelie's energy and laughter but he also connected with Karolina. Emmelie, on the other hand, couldn't stop thinking about Jakob. She felt drawn to him and wanted to explore their connection further.

Ad

During their date, Emmelie asked Jakob about his past, which he hesitated to share at first. However, he eventually opened up about a difficult experience from his teenage years. Jakob revealed that he had struggled with drug addiction after a traumatic event at age 15. He shared that he had since overcome his addiction.

"It was something that really affected me a lot in life. It was a really difficult time in my life where I lost everything. I ended up getting caught with the wrong crowd. I started using drugs," revealed Jakob.

Ad

Trending

Emmelie reassured Jakob that his story wouldn't affect her perception of him, instead, it strengthened their connection. Emmelie felt grateful that Jakob shared his story with her, showing his confidence in their connection. This led to Jakob appreciating Emmelie's understanding and trust in him on Love is Blind: Sweden.

What other events happened in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 1?

Ad

Season 2 of Love is Blind: Sweden began with host Jessica welcoming the men and women to their respective lounges. She then announced that the pods were open, and the singles started going on dates. The show introduced Karolina, a 38-year-old woman who wanted to start a family soon. As mentioned previously, Karolina was able to connect with Jakob in the pods.

They found common grounds and connected over their shared values and views on love and profession. Jakob expressed his desire to find a partner to share his life with. He revealed that had a fulfilling daily life, but he wanted someone to experience it with. Jakob mentioned that his goal for participating in the experiment was to meet his future wife.

Ad

Ad

The premiere episode of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 also focused on Milly. She went on a date with Ola, who shared his unconventional lifestyle choices, including avoiding coffee, alcohol, and work. Ola revealed in a confessional that he carried a crystal with him to help calm his nerves.

"For most people, it's a rock, but you can also call it a crystal. For me, it symbolizes your heart. So, for the most part, it's in my left hand or on my heart," said Ola.

Ad

Milly and Ola felt comfortable with each other and found common ground in discussing their daily lives. Milly enjoyed watching "trash TV," which wasn't Ola's preference. However, Ola appreciated how Milly brought out his fun side. Ola found Milly's energetic personality attractive and felt a connection with her.

Ad

On the other hand, Niklas, an actor and golf salesperson, had a date with Karin. He mentioned that he had been single for a while and was looking for a partner. He was later able to form a good bond with Karin. Meanwhile, Jakob had a date with Emmelie and shared his past struggles with drug use. He felt trusted by Emmelie and considered her his top choice.

However, Jakob had also connected with Karolina in the pods. When they went on a date, Jakob shared his past with her and expressed his desire to marry her. Karolina was excited and told the other women about Jakob. Emmelie was surprised to hear that Jakob had told Karolina the same things he told her, including that she was his number one choice.

Ad

The Love is Blind: Sweden episode ended with Emmelie confronting Jakob about his actions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback