Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 1 recap: New singles enter the pods while one guy gets caught in a lie

The global dating experiment, Love is Blind: Sweden, returned to Scandinavia for a second season. The show aimed to help singles find love based on inner qualities. The experiment involves couples getting engaged without seeing each other. They would then meet, move in together, and plan their wedding within weeks.

Ad

The question remained whether their physical attraction would match the emotional connections formed during the experiment. The couples' decisions on their wedding day would reveal if love truly is blind. New episodes of Season 2 premiered on March 13, with additional episodes released on upcoming Thursdays. The first week included episodes 1-4.

Jessica Almenas, a Swedish TV presenter, guided the Season 2 contestants through the experiment as the host. The group consisted of 30 singles, aged 25-42, from various professions, including teaching, finance, and the arts.

Ad

Trending

What happened in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 1?

Ad

Season 2 of Love is Blind: Sweden kicked off with host, Jessica, welcoming both the men and the women in their respective lounges. She soon announced that the pods were open which set off a slew of dates among the various singles. Karolina was the first one introduced to the fans who revealed that she turned 38 recently. Because of her age, she wanted to start a family sooner rather than later.

After a few dates, she went out with Jakob and they soon hit it off as they shared the same values when it came to their profession and love life. Jakob mentioned that although he was satisfied with his day-to-day life, he still wanted to share it with his future partner.

Ad

"My expectations from this experiment are that I will meet my future wife here," stated Jakob.

Ad

The next person who got some focus in the premiere episode of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 was Milly. She went on a date with Ola who revealed that he was trying to remove himself from the norm including coffee, alcohol, and even work. In a confessional, he revealed that he kept one crystal with him all the time as it helped calm him down.

Milly and Ola felt very much at ease and found further common ground when they both opened up about their daily lives. Milly liked "trash TV" which Ola isn't a fan of but the Love is Blind: Sweden contestant stated that he enjoyed that Milly brought out a fun side to him.

Ad

"Milly seems to be so full of life. She's taking a bite out of life and that's really attractive... I can feel it in my body that the universe will always give us just what we need," stated Ola.

Niklas, an actor and golf salesperson, went on a date with Karin. Niklas mentioned that it had been a long time since he had been single and was looking forward to finding a partner. After giving each other "big pluses", Niklas went on a few other dates who were equally impressed by him.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Jakob later went on a date with Emmelie and opened up about using drugs in the past. After feeling trusted, Jakob mentioned that she was number one in her books.

However, Jakob had made another connection in the pods, especially with Karolina. When Karolina and Jakob went on a date, Jakob expressed that he envisioned marrying her and opened up to her about his past involving drugs.

Elated, Karolina told other girls in the lounge area about Jakob and what he shared. After hearing the story, Emmelie was surprised to hear that Jakob had been telling Karolina that she was his number one as he had been telling her the same thing. The Love is Blind: Sweden episode concluded with Emmelie confronting Jakob about the same.

Ad

The first four episodes of The Love is Blind: Sweden are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback