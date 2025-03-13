"Isn't the sort of guy I typically look for" — Love is Blind: Sweden's Karolina shares her honest opinion of Jakob

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 released Episodes 1-4 on March 13, 2025. It saw five couples get engaged after getting to know one another sight unseen. Although the pairs prioritized emotional bonds over physical connections, not all could accept their partners' appearance after seeing them for the first time. Among them was Karolina, who confessed that her fiancé, Jakob, was not her ideal type.

In Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 Episode 4, titled Just Want to Escape, Karolina opened up during a confessional, sharing her feelings toward Jakob.

"I would say that he probably isn't the most physically, in terms of looks, although I really hate to say that, but it's not that I'm not attracted to him, but he isn't... He isn't the sort of guy I typically look for," Karolina said.

Karolina worried that their relationship would turn into a friendship and Jakob would become her best friend. She feared the "friendship part would be too big" and the "attraction part too small."

Meanwhile, Jakob had already started planning their future, including family meetings, wedding, vows, and more. It overwhelmed her since she could not reciprocate those feelings.

"Some things might take a bit longer" — Love is Blind: Sweden star Karolina shares her concerns with Jakob

Jakob and Karolina joined the other four pairs at a party in Crete, Greece, where the couples saw one another for the first time. After seeing the male cast members the ladies were engaged to, Karolina revealed none were her type, and added that neither was Jakob. She also noticed that Jakob was the "shortest" among all her co-stars.

Feeling overwhelmed, the Love is Blind: Sweden cast member pulled Nathalie aside to find out how she felt to see her partner for the first time at the reveal. Nathalie expressed that although she could not "make sense of it" at first, she felt attracted to her fiancé after spending time with him.

However, Karolina could not say the same for her partner. She confided in Nathalie that she would never have approached Jakob at a bar.

"And that's really tough because he validates me the whole time," she added.

The Love is Blind: Sweden star admitted to avoiding answering such questions to ensure she did not hurt Jakob's feelings. Although Karolina found all the traits she wanted in her partner in Jakob, she did not feel attracted to him. She hoped his validation and care would one day change her mind, but at the same time, she did not want to dismiss her concerns.

Karolina took Nathalie's advice and talked to Jakob the following morning. She told her Love is Blind: Sweden partner that she had difficulty accepting his validation because she could not give the same to him.

"It's just that some things might take a bit longer and I just felt a bit anxious because you dared to express and say that you're in love with me. Those are really big words to me," she said.

Karolina mentioned she needed to know a person for a while before confessing her feelings. She then told Jakob that their relationship was moving faster than anticipated.

Later in the Love is Blind: Sweden episode, Jakob confessed that he felt relieved to hear Karolina voice her concern about the pace of their relationship. It helped him gain perspective about her state of mind and, at the same time, assured him that it was not the end of their story. He added that Karolina's comment made him realize he needed to "keep it together" and "be a bit rational."

Karolina, on the other hand, was glad Jakob had not misunderstood her words or taken it badly. The couple then spent time in the pool eating and bantering.

"There's no rush," Karolina told Jakob.

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

