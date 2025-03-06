Love is Blind: Sweden After the Altar episode 11 recap: Krissy and Rasmus plan a crayfish party while others reflect on the past

Love is Blind: Sweden released two After the Altar episodes (11 &12) on March 6, 2025. The segment saw the cast members reunite to attend a party and reflect on their journey after the show concluded. Episode 11, titled After the Altar: One Year Later, featured Krissy and Rasmus plan the crayfish party, inviting their co-stars for a fun time together.

Sergio and Amanda reflected on their relationship, while discussing the tension between them and the castmates. Catja and Adda disclosed their engagement, while Christofer confirmed he had moved on from Catja. Emilia and Lucas met and made amends, putting their differences in the past.

The official synopsis of Love is Blind: Sweden After the Altar episode 11 reads:

"One year after the experiment, two participants invite the others to a crayfish party to discuss their feelings about everything that happened."

What happened in Love is Blind: Sweden After the Altar episode 11?

In one of the opening scenes of the Love is Blind: Sweden episode, Krissy revealed she was pregnant with a baby boy. She and Rasmus went for an ultrasound test to check on the baby's development and overall health. Krissy got emotional seeing how much the child had grown.

While speaking to the cameras, Krissy confessed it was difficult to comprehend how far she and Rasmus had come as a couple and as parents.

"I would never have been able to shake off the feeling of emptiness if I couldn't have my own family one day. So this is honestly just a dream coming true," she said.

Elsewhere, Sergio reflected on his Love is Blind: Sweden journey, detailing how difficult it was to overlook the opinions of his co-stars and their "mean" comments. He revealed he was "extremely depressed" and struggled to get out of bed to start the day. However, with his wife, Amanda's support, he could believe in "true love" and refocus on his family.

Soon after, Amanda chimed in, saying she could not believe everything that happened in the past year. From getting married to giving birth, it shocked her to see herself enter a new phase of her life.

"It's been a fantastic journey," she added.

Amanda believed Segio had grown into his "best self" as a father. Sergio added he enjoyed being a father and a husband and credited Amanda for turning him into a better version of himself. Soon after, the episode showed some of the cast members receive an invitation to Krissy and Rasmus's crayfish party.

Meanwhile, Krissy and Ramsus organized the seating arrangement for their party, listing the invitees as Lucas, Emilia, Amanda, Sergio, Christofer, Catja, and Adde. The Love is Blind: Sweden alum wanted to include a game so they could uplift the mood and avoid conflicts.

While talking about Sergio and Amanda, Krissy and Rasmus reflected on their differences with the couple, referring to the drama with Sergio's secret child. Krissy believed "conflict" was in the air and thought it was "pointless and very sad." Elsewhere, when Amanda and Sergio received the party invite, the latter expressed his disinterest in attending the event.

While speaking to the cameras, the couple criticized how their co-stars handled the situation, blaming them for disregarding the outsiders' privacy involved in the drama.

In the meantime, Catja reflected on her journey in the pods, confessing how disheartening it was to return home single. However, the relationship that failed to sustain itself with Christofer, clicked after Catja connected with Adde.

"I've never been this in love. I'm really in love. It really does feel a bit silly and a bit girly to say that he is everything, but he really is everything," she added.

In another segment, Christofer opened up about his feelings for Catja, saying he got over her a long time ago. However, the "feeling of a lost love" hurt him. While speaking to his family members, the Love is Blind: Sweden star confessed that the moment of his breakup with Catja overshadowed all his fond memories. When asked, he confirmed he had no lingering feelings for her.

Christofer looked forward to meeting his co-stars at the party and seeing where everyone stood after leaving the experiment. He hoped he could chat with Catja and put their differences behind them.

Adde and Catja from Love is Blind: Sweden (Image via Instagram/@clovstrand)

In another segment of the episode, Rasmus revealed his relationship with Krissy had not been easy and added that they fought for the relationship and even went to couples' therapy to make it work. Krissy added they were not on good terms until six months ago.

They reworked themselves as a couple after discovering they were pregnant because they wanted to give the child parents who were at ease with each other and good role models.

"I'm proud of the relationship we have. I'm proud of how hard we've worked for it," Krissy said.

Elsewhere, Lucas and Emilia met and reflected on their relationship. While Emilia criticized him for handling their "ending" like a coward, Lucas explained he never intended to hurt her. He assured her that he understood her feelings and did not hold a grudge about the reunion. Later, she told Lucas she was dating someone new and looked forward to meeting everyone at the party.

Krissy and Rasmus from Love is Blind: Sweden (Image via Instagram/@krissystimeline)

Later, Sergio and Amanda's parents gathered for a meal and discussed their children's journey after the show. Sergio's mother thanked Amanda's parents for accepting her son without any prejudices. During a Love is Blind: Sweden confessional, Sergio said that the "hate" he received for having another child affected his mother and family. Regardless, he considered them his "role models."

In another segment, Rasmus opened up about his stepfather, Johan's death, saying he passed away suddenly. The Love is Blind: Sweden star admitted Johan was an integral part of his life, and it hurt him not to be able to share the news of the pregnancy with him.

Towards the end of the episode, Catja revealed she got engaged to Adde in Greece last summer. Meanwhile, Krissy looked forward to interacting with Sergio, saying she was not brought up to suppress her opinions.

Love is Blind: Sweden is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

