“Haven’t really felt at home anywhere”- Love is Blind: Sweden star Rasmus gets emotional about losing his stepfather on After the Altar

Netflix's Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 released on March 6 with all of its 12 episodes, making for the perfect binge-watch. Different from its usual format, this season of Love is Blind: Sweden also had an After the Altar segment, which consisted of two episodes. These featured after the usual finale and the reunion episodes.

Episode 11 of the season was titled After the Altar: One Year Later and centered around the couple's lives a year after they tied the knot in the season. Krissy-ly and her husband Rasmus met up with his mother. Here, he shared how moved he was by his stepfather, Johan's passing.

In a confessional with Krissy-ly, he told the cameras:

"My parents divorced and both had new families separately. I haven't really felt at home anywhere, but Johan as a person could show me that I was worth just as much love as everyone else."

His mother and Krissy-ly both got emotional hearing Rasmus reflecting on how his stepfather treated him. Rasmus added that he wanted to integrate what his stepfather taught him into his parenting skills.

The conversation about Rasmus' stepfather on Love is Blind: Sweden After the Altar

When Rasmus and Krissy-ly met with the former's mother, they told her about Krissy-ly's pregnancy. His mother said she was happy, adding that this was her medicine for the grief she experienced when her husband passed away.

She also stated that it was sad that Rasmus' stepfather didn't get to experience seeing him becoming a father, and that it was tough.

Regarding his stepfather's passing, Rasmus said:

"My stepdad, Johan, passed away very suddenly. He left my mother, myself, and two siblings behind."

He further added in a Love is Blind: Sweden confessional that his death was sudden and unexpected, and his family went through a heavy time when it happened. He said he was a part of his whole life growing up and that he always meant a "big deal" to Rasmus.

Krissy-ly told him that she felt like Johan saw him at a time when he needed to be seen and took over the role of a father. Rasmus continued:

"Back in those days, I honestly don't think I understood, you know, just how big of a part he played in my life."

He added that he thought in the end he did get to say exactly what he wanted to say to him, before he passed away. He continued to say that he had now realized how integral he was to his childhood and how he really loved him.

Rasmus told his mom that he didn't think he told his father how important he was to him in his youth, but he did tell him the same after he grew up.

His mom got emotional and said, "he knows." Rasmus continued that it felt strange at the funeral because they had something to tell him that they couldn't. His mom reminded him that he had told her:

"When one love departs, another love arrives."

Krissy-ly gave meaning to what she said by reminding her that she was going to be a granny.

When Rasmus told the Love is Blind: Sweden cameras that he was going to keep Johan's love in him and was going to give it to his child, Krissy-ly teared up and told him that she was proud of him.

All 12 episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

