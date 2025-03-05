"I followed my heart" — Love Is Blind star Madison defends her choices between Alex and Mason

Love is Blind season 8 star Madison Errichiello responded to criticism about how she handled her connections with Alex Brown and Mason Horacek. In an exclusive interview with E! News on February 25, 2025, she defended her choices, explaining that she acted based on her emotions at the time.

"I followed my heart. That can change hour to hour. You can feel one way about someone in one day and then change your mind the next," Madison said.

Madison initially formed connections with both Alex and Mason in the pods, leading to viewers questioning whether she was being fully honest with both men. Eventually, she ended things with Mason to focus on Alex, but Alex later broke up with her instead of proposing in episode 6.

She also addressed the backlash about her comments toward Mason, during their breakup, particularly regarding his interactions with Meg Fink.

Madison’s perspective on her connections with Alex and Mason in Love is Blind

Madison formed bonds with both Alex and Mason early in the Love is Blind experiment. She admitted in the E! News interview that her emotions shifted over time but insisted that her decisions were genuine.

"I don’t really care if people criticize what I did or how I handled it, because the end result was always going to be the same," she said.

At one point, Madison felt a stronger connection with Mason, but as their conversations progressed, she decided to pursue Alex instead. However, Alex later broke things off rather than proposing, leaving Madison to exit Love is Blind pods without a fiancé. Reflecting on her experience, she maintained that she never intended to mislead either man.

"I know why I did what I did, and I don't think there was any gameplay involved in any of my choices," Madison stated.

She also addressed the criticism that she led Mason on, explaining that she was open about her uncertainty throughout the process.

"I'm happy with the decisions that I made," she said.

Responding to backlash over Mason and Meg’s situation

During her breakup with Mason, Madison confronted him about his involvement with Meg Fink, questioning whether he had been fully transparent. Mason had expressed his desire to commit to Madison, but later shifted his attention back to Meg after Madison ended things with him. Some viewers felt Madison was being unfair in calling him out for this, but she stood by her reaction.

In a TikTok video she posted on February 21, 2025, she wrote:

"If holding men accountable for weird behavior is bullying, then I'm fine with it."

She danced to Kendrick Lamar’s song Not Like Us while making her statement, indirectly addressing those who criticized her confrontation with Mason. Madison clarified that she had no regrets about how she handled the situation.

In an interview with People magazine published on March 1, 2025, Mason Horacek reflected on his relationship with Madison Errichiello, admitting that he initially noticed “red flags” but chose to ignore them in Love is Blind.

"I came to the show to avoid something like that, but I just went right back into my old ways," he said.

The finale of Love is Blind season 8 is set to air on March 7, 2025 only on Netflix.

