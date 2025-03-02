“Heartbreaking for me to watch”— Love is Blind’s Mason opens up about ignoring Madison’s “red flags”

Love Is Blind season 8 contestant Mason Horacek attempted to build a connection with Madison Errichiello. However, she ultimately ended things with him in the pods after realizing she had a stronger connection with Alex Brown.

In an interview with People, published on March 1, Horacek reflected on his relationship with Madison Errichiello, and revealed that he had sensed “red flags” in her when he first started dating her. However, he chose to ignore them and got involved in his feelings.

Mason admitted that he has a history of ignoring red flags, which has led to a lot of drama in the past. While he intended to avoid making the same mistakes on the show, he ultimately fell into old patterns, calling it "disappointing and heartbreaking" to watch it back.

"I came to the show to avoid something like that, but I just went right back into my old ways, which is very disappointing and heartbreaking for me to watch that back," he said.

Love Is Blind star Mason Horacek reflects on ignoring red flags in his relationship with Madison Errichiello

In his interview with People, Love Is Blind star Mason Horacek taled about his relationship with Madison Errichiello, admitting that he was confident that she wasn't the one for him, and wished he could have come to that realization sooner than he did.

After watching the show, he noticed several moments where he felt he should have addressed the red flags he saw while dating Madison.

"I chose to ignore them and just kind of got wrapped up in my feelings and went with what I felt at the time. If I hadn't ignored those red flags, I feel like I would've ended up in a better situation instead of the catastrophe that we all witnessed," he added.

The Love Is Blind star further shared that he tended to ignore the red flags in his past relationships, and it often resulted in him ending up in "more drama" or "difficult situations."

Mason hoped that he wouldn't make the same mistakes on the show.

"It's just sucks when it's one of the biggest world stages that you have to fumble the ball and learn in that aspect. But now I'll never forget the lesson," he continued.

After Madison broke up with Mason to pursue Alex in Love is Blind season 8, she found out that Mason was feeding her co-star, Meg Fink, the same lines he had been saying to her. She tried to vent about it on her date with Alex, but he chose not to speak poorly of his cast mate, and it led to the couple's break-up.

Reacting to the incident, Mason shared in the interview that he felt "completely backed up" by his co-star Alex, when the latter stepped in to defend him and refused to speak ill about him.

The Love Is Blind star added that he felt like Alex had his back and revealed that his co-star approached him after filming to share what had happened in the pods.

"But watching it back, I didn't know the extent or the severity or the tension that was actually in the room and being able to watch it back was like, wow. He really did something brave and uncomfortable just to defend me. So I just have mad respect for him and it made me really, really value him." he continued.

Mason further shared that he never spoke again with Madison after their split because he felt that she was "trying to hurt" him with the breakup, and he didn't want to associate with someone like that."

Love Is Blind season 8 premiered on Netflix on February 14. This time, the show returned with a batch of singles from the city of Minneapolis, trying to find love that looked past the appearance of a person.

