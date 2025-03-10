"Nobody believes it was innocent" — Love Is Blind fans criticize Joey for sliding into Madison's DMs while being with Monica

Love Is Blind season 8 released episode 14, titled The Reunion, on March 9, 2025. It saw the participants reassemble to reflect on their journey on and off the show and address unresolved feelings and conflicts. In one of the segments of the episode, Monica revealed she found out that her then-partner Joey slid into co-star Madison's DMs after seeing her at a get-together while he was engaged.

Ad

"In even just a normal marriage situation, that their wedding is in a week and you found out your fiancé was texting, messaging in somebody else's inbox that he used to see and have potential feelings for. If I would have known that in the moment, I'd have walked away," she added.

When questioned about it, Joey defended himself by saying he reached out to Madison because he liked checking in on people. He confessed he texted her, saying it was nice to meet her and that he liked her pink hair. While Madison confirmed Monica's claim, Joey admitted that he understood how his actions could have upset Monica.

Ad

Trending

Monica expressed that Joey's actions felt like a "slap in the face," irrespective of what he and Madison discussed. Although Joey said he was only trying to be "friendly," Monica refused to reason with him. Soon after, she revealed that he accused Madison of "coming on to him" at bars, leading to another confrontation.

Love Is Blind fans took to X to comment on Joey sliding into Madison's DMs. While many criticized him for betraying Monica, others suspected his intentions with Madison.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Joey sliding in Madison's DMs before the wedding was hilarious! Nobody believes it was innocent especially since he didn't wanna marry Monica," a fan wrote.

"Okay, Joey now that was f**ked up; you are engaged & texting other women. MEN: Why come on a show to get engaged to be married, if you are going to continue to have f**kboy behavior," another fan commented.

Ad

"Of course Joey reached out to Madison," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Is Blind fans disapproved of Joey's actions, criticizing him for upsetting Monica.

"Now Joey texting that girl you were putting out feelers..if Madison was on that he would have been on that too," a user reacted.

"Joey was sliding into Madison's DMs. After a bunch of the men were shocked abt seeing her for the first time. Naw man, he was shooting his shot. Joey just be honest," a person commented.

Ad

"Joey was definitely trying to see what was up with Madison…….I’m so disappointed," another fan wrote.

"Not Joey's reasoning for being in people's DMs is to check in on them," one user posted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Joey you reached out to Madison after the show and you thought she wasn’t gonna tell it," a person reacted.

Ad

"i thought the worst thing about joey was him skateboarding down the aisle… but dming madison while engaged to monica is crazy," another netizen commented.

Love Is Blind season 8: Monica criticizes Joey for not being a good romantic partner

Ad

After Joey acknowledged that his decision to reach out to Madison while engaged to Monica was "inappropriate," Monica revealed another incident that pushed him further into the limelight. The Love Is Blind star shared that shortly after their wedding fiasco, she and him spent considerable time together, hanging out, texting, and attending family events.

Monica claimed that during that period Joey told her that Madison had tried "coming on to him" and was after him. She admitted the news was uncomfortable and unsettling. However, when the cast reunited a few months ago to go on a party bus, Monica asked Madison if what Joey had said was true. Madison said it was not.

Ad

"My jaw was on the floor," Madison said.

Ad

The Love Is Blind star clarified that although she dated Joey in the pods for a while, she was uninterested in pursuing him as a romantic partner. She then thanked Monica for conveying the information to her since she was oblivious to Joey's allegations. She confessed she was baffled by Joey's "crazy lie."

The ladies added that when they confronted Joey, he denied commenting on Madison. Monica said she felt "gaslit" since he made her feel like she concocted the false story.

Ad

Joey attempted to defend himself by saying he never brought up Madison, accusing Monica of mentioning her name, claiming she was worried about her relationship with him. However, Madison disagreed. She revealed that he admitted to taking her name in front of Monica as a "joke." Consequently, Monica criticized him for not being a good romantic partner.

Love Is Blind season 8 episodes are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback