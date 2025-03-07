"I'm just not ready" — Love Is Blind star Virginia refuses to marry Devin at the altar

Season 8 of Love Is Blind released its finale, titled The Weddings, on March 7, 2025. Four couples journeyed through the pods and reached the final stage of the experiment where they had to decide whether or not to marry. Although heartbreaking, many felt unprepared to say "I do." Among them was Virginia, who refused to marry Devin at the altar.

"I love you so much but I'm just not ready. I'm just not ready," Virginia told Devin.

Devin burst into tears as soon as she announced her decision. His family and friends were surprised by Virginia's decision. While some got emotional, others nodded in disapproval.

The wedding officiant had first asked Devin if he wanted to accept Virginia as his lawfully wedded wife. Not only had the Love Is Blind star said yes but also expressed excitement over starting a new chapter of his life with her. However, Virginia's answer left him crying and his family disappointed.

Later in the episode, Virginia revealed it was their conflicting ideologies and Devin's refusal to delve into those subjects which pushed her to reconsider her decision.

"I just don't understand why" — Love Is Blind alum Devin reacts to Virginia's decision not to marry him

While everyone prepared for the main event, Devin and Virginia's mothers, Becky and Mary respectively, met and discussed how excited they were about their children's union. Becky said Devin and Virginia's meeting felt like "destiny" had brought them together. Soon after, Devin's sister, Kayla, joined the group and confessed she looked forward to welcoming Virginia into their family.

Before walking down the aisle, Virginia met with her father, who told her that his first impression of Devin was "very positive." Soon after, Virginia's aunt and wedding officiant, Cathy, met with the Love Is Blind star to tell her how proud she was of her. She complimented her mind and instincts, promising to support her irrespective of her decision.

After a while, the couple arrived at the altar to start the wedding rituals. While reading his vows, Devin confessed he fell in love with Virginia because her heart was "pure." He reflected on life's challenges and the hurdles he had to overcome to get to where he was, noting how significant it was to be able to start a new chapter with her.

"Throughout this journey, and even before it started, I prayed to God and I asked him to help me find my person. And here you are," he said.

Virginia, on the other hand, appreciated Devin's thoughtfulness and how he honored his commitments. Not only did she respect him, she credited him for bringing happiness into her life. Soon after, the wedding officiant asked the couple if they accepted each other as husband and wife. While Devin said, "I do," Virginia said no.

Devin left the venue without speaking to Virginia while Becky consoled him, saying he did not deserve what happened. While speaking to the Love Is Blind cameras, Devin said:

"The worst thing that could happen, happened, and I just feel kind of lost. I just don't understand why."

During a one-on-one conversation with Becky, Devin confessed he had not anticipated the outcome. Becky wondered how could Virginia not be ready when the purpose of the experiment was to find someone and she had.

Virginia expressed her feelings in a confessional, admitting she felt "really bad" and "sad" about hurting Devin and his family. The Love Is Blind star added there were "depths" of their relationship that they never got to, including politics, faith, and physical intimacy.

"So I just think that we should be all the way there before we decide to spend the rest of our lives together," she added.

Virginia confessed that their conflicting political ideologies bothered her. However, it was not the "deal-breaker" for her. What prompted her to reconsider her decision was how they handled the difficult conversations about sensitive topics. She further revealed that she lost trust in him when he kept a wedding check from her. Regardless, she did not regret her decision of putting herself first.

Stream Love Is Blind season 8 exclusively on Netflix.

