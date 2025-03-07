"Absolutely. I do" — Love Is Blind star Daniel accepts Taylor as his wife

Love Is Blind season 8 released episode 13, titled The Weddings, on March 7, 2025. The segment featured four couples heading to the altar, pondering whether or not to marry. While most were unsure about the next step, one pair was confident about their future together—Taylor and Daniel.

When the wedding officiant asked Daniel if he accepted Taylor as his wife, he answered:

"Absolutely. I do."

Taylor also accepted Daniel as her husband and looked forward to starting a new chapter of her life with him. Like most couples, Taylor and Daniel's Love Is Blind journey was not without challenges. From distrust to resistance from parents, the pair overcame various hurdles to reach the altar. At the end, they were grateful for the experience and lessons, and excited to start their married life.

However, not all left the altar married. Virginia and Devin, Ben and Sara, and Joey and Monica felt unprepared and decided not to say "I do."

"I see our life together" — Love Is Blind alum Daniel expresses excitement over marrying Taylor

Taylor and Daniel met with their parents and friends while they got dressed for the wedding ceremony. They had written letters to each other, expressing how excited they were about everything. While Taylor said she wanted to get over the "serious" part and have fun, Daniel said he was nervous and could only sleep for a "couple of hours."

Meanwhile, Daniel's father expressed that he was "very proud" of his son and appreciated him for being courageous enough to participate in the experiment. Although unusual, he was glad the show led Daniel to Taylor. Elsewhere, Taylor told her parents how grateful she was to have their support and to have them present at the event.

Soon after, the Love Is Blind couple arrived at the altar, where Daniel's sister, Rachel, sang Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love to welcome them. While reading his vows to Taylor, Daniel said it would be an understatement to call their journey a "wild ride." He added that he could see her "being plugged" into his life as the mother of his children and as his wife.

"It's like that's who you are, and that's what I love about you. I can just see a future with you. I see our life together, and I'm so excited," Daniel said.

The Love Is Blind star promised to be her "soft landing and a listening ear." Daniel vowed his honesty and loyalty to Taylor and promised to keep faith and family at the core of their marriage. He said he was the "luckiest guy in the world" to have Taylor as his wife.

Taylor read her vows and confessed she never felt as sure about anything as she did about their marriage. Reflecting on their journey through the pods, she promised to choose him for the rest of their lives. She mentioned that he was the answer to her prayers. Taylor then read a journal entry from 2020, where she had prayed to meet a "kind" and "giving" man.

"God has brought to you me, and I couldn't be more grateful," she added.

Although she had known Daniel for six weeks, Taylor claimed it felt like she had known him "for a lifetime."

After the vows, the wedding officiant asked the Love Is Blind couple if they accepted each other as lawfully wedded partners. Both parties answered in the affirmative, exchanged rings, and kissed.

"We are so excited to start the next chapter as Mr. and Mrs. Hastings," Taylor said.

The couple ended their night with a wedding party surrounded by family and friends.

Stream Love Is Blind season 8 exclusively on Netflix.

